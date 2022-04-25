Channel moves: Who's gone where?

Another busy few days across the industry, with some senior appointments being made and new positions created to make sure firms have access to skills and expertise needed to support growth ambitions.

Glide The comms player has appointed Danny Wyrwoll as sales director of Shared Living. He will be responsible for increasing sales activity in the estate agency and shared living space. “Glide is a company that has shown strong growth and progression over the past few years. Glide has a great brand, great product and a focus on the hard-to-reach markets that I’ve operated in over the past 10 or so years – so it’s a perfect fit,” said Wyrwoll. “I know that Glide has ambitious growth plans over the next five years with the backing of Alinda Capital, and I’m excited to be a part of this next chapter in its journey,” he said.

Park Place Technologies The firm has created a fresh role for David Cramer to step into as he becomes president of the firm’s software, managed and professional services strategic business unit. Prior to joining Park Place, he was vice-president of product management for CA Technologies from 2009-2015, and was most recently president of software and data for CPA Global. “Park Place has had great success growing its managed services portfolio,” Cramer said. “A big part of what I want to do is optimise the existing portfolio, make sure we’re focused on the services that are going to develop over the long term, and create growth. We plan to further explore network management and obvious customer needs such as server management, log management, and automation of core IT operations.”

Pansas The data player has made a series of hires, rolling out the welcome mat for: Jeff Whitaker as vice-president of marketing and product management, Kieran Penwill and Chris Sassone as sales directors of Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), respectively, and Mike Sheppard as global director of channels and alliances. Panasas COO Brian Peterson said that the new appointments would give the firm a chance to drive the firm forward: “Kieran Penwill, Chris Sassone and Mike Sheppard were instrumental in building out end-customer installations of the Lustre parallel file system across the globe during their tenures at Intel. “They each bring strong customer and partner relationships with them, which they will use to deliver Panasas’ stability, easy manageability and optimised performance to organisations throughout the world.”