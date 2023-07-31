Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

The job moves continue to pile up, with firms looking for experienced staffers to take up senior roles across the industry.

Six Degrees: The channel player has welcomed Chris Jackson to the role of chief product and technology officer. He joins the business from online education provider Insendi. “Six Degrees continues to lean into new products and services, bringing together the latest in security and cloud technology solutions that stand us apart – and which can give our customers the edge they need to differentiate themselves in a crowded market,” said Six Degrees CEO Simon Crawley-Trice. “I’m delighted that Chris is joining us, bringing his extensive product and customer experience so that Six Degrees can bring our advanced offerings to our customers, to market even faster and with more impact than ever before.”

Glide: The connectivity player has appointed Paula Benoit as its chief financial officer. She comes with a career that spans more than three decades and includes time as financial director at both KeyCom and Three. “Paula joins the Glide team already well-known to a number of our team members, following her time at KeyCom. Her vast experience speaks for itself, and Paula will be a key asset for Glide as we continue along our ambitious growth journey. We are delighted to have her on the team,” said Tim Pilcher, Glide Group. CEO.

Lakeside Software: The digital employee experience specialist has set its sights on expanding into the DACH region, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and appointed Alexander Laubert to serve as sales director for the new region. “We are proud to announce our expansion into Germany, Austria and Switzerland, among Europe’s most significant economic powerhouses,” said Lakeside Software CEO David Keil.

“This strategic endeavour capitalises on the region’s strength and emboldens our presence within Europe,” he said. “Alexander’s enterprise sales experience and deep understanding of the region will undoubtedly contribute to Lakeside’s continued global growth and success.”

Infinidat: The storage player has welcomed Richard Connolly as its regional director for the UK and Ireland and the Germany, Austria and Switzerland regions. His CV includes senior global positions at Hitachi Vantara and most recently Palo Alto.

“Richard Connolly is a strategic sales leader who has a long, proven track record of exceeding sales growth targets,” said Richard Bradbury, senior vice-president for EMEA and APJ at Infinidat. “With his wealth of knowledge and his deep network of relationships with large enterprises across Europe, he will be an excellent leader to expand our market presence, continue to make our customers and partners more successful, and shift the balance of power in the storage industry to Infinidat’s award-winning enterprise storage solutions.”