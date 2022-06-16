Distology, Nuvias and Exclusive Networks extend security relationships

Security distributors across the channel have continued to expand their portfolios and relationships to provide more options for their reseller partners.

Preventing cyber attacks continues to be the number one concern for users and the channel is reacting to that demand at all levels.

Distology has signed three fresh vendors – data security player Fortanix, ThreatX with web app and API security, and zero-trust specialist Cyolo – to launch its multicloud cyber security portfolio.

The distie has carried out research that showed not only do the vast majority of firms operate across a multicloud environment, but significant numbers are not using security tools that could protect their data in that scenario.

Lance Williams, chief product officer at Distology, said customers were moving forward with more cloud adoption and the channel had to be able to support them.

“The need to underpin organisational operations with a flexible and robust approach to cyber security has never been greater,” he said. “We are becoming more and more reliant on being able to access systems on the go, which is the very reason we need to make sure our systems, and ultimately our data, are protected in a manner that works across our datacentres, public cloud infrastructure and all of the software and platform-as-a-service [SaaS and PaaS] subscriptions we have.

“However, different people need different levels of access and permissions to systems and services, which means there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to protecting a multicloud environment. Instead, the solutions we need to secure our digital ecosystems need to be designed to defend an evolving IT landscape and advancements in threats.”

Meanwhile, Nuvias has extended its relationship with GRC software player Exterro, with the vendor looking to the distie to provide DACH market coverage.

Nuvias will offer the firm’s Forensic Tool Kit (FTK) platform, Incident & Breach Management and Smart Breach Review solutions via its channel partners.

“Exterro’s legal GRC solutions are a great fit within our security portfolio and are truly unique as they provide an end-to-end solution that covers multiple GRC disciplines,” said Helge Scherff , regional vice-president central for the Nuvias Group. “These solutions will enable our channel partners to provide their enterprise, government agency, law enforcement, law firm and legal service provider end-customers with the means to tackle their diverse needs across privacy, compliance and incident response.”

And over at Exclusive Networks, the distributor has followed up on its involvement with the launch of the security skills fund launched at the RSA event with a move to partner with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to help deliver the cyber security awareness programme.

The ICC has been running its Trade for Prosperity initiative, and the distie will be involved in helping improve security knowledge among the leaders of the organisations that are members of the international business group.

Exclusive Networks will share security expertise and knowledge with business leaders to get them up to speed on threats and the steps they can take to protect their data.

“Our mission is to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world for all people and organisations,” said Jeper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks. “To achieve this, we need to build an ecosystem of partners – a cyber coalition of the willing, if you like – to help raise awareness, educate, inform, guide and advise organisations on how to combat the growing threat of cyber crime.”