Exclusive Networks and Ingram back cyber skills coalition

The shortage in cyber security skills is a well-known concern for the channel as much as it is for its customers, but the industry is taking steps to remediate the situation.

Against the backdrop of this week’s RSA conference, the Coalition to Close the Cybersecurity Talent Gap has been launched with the aim of proactively trying to increase the number of skilled staff the industry can recruit and lean on.

NightDragon and Next Gen Cyber Talent, a non-profit education provider, are the two leading players behind the scheme, which is aiming to raise $1m to start skilling up some of the students in the US from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.

One of those that has also signed up to back the efforts is Exclusive Networks, with the channel player offering its own expertise and experience in bringing onboard recruits and training them up.

The distributor recently formed a partnership with California Polytechnic State University, opening an office on-campus and sponsoring 12 students, a number of which are taking security certification training assignments, delivered by Exclusive and its partners.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, said it wanted to be part of industry efforts that would address the cyber skills shortage.

“It aligns strongly with our efforts to develop the cyber defenders of tomorrow, equipped with the specialist skills, knowledge and expertise to combat the exponential growth in cyber threats,” he said.