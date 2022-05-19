Exclusive Networks and Nuvias expanding security portfolios

Distributors covering the security space are continuing to expand their portfolios with fresh signings to present resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) with more options.

Exclusive Networks has inked a relationship with Zimperium to bolster the security it can provide resellers on the mobile front.

The distributor has been chosen for the vendor’s first pan-European partnership, and will be selling in to the UK, Germany and France, and the Benelux and Nordic regions.

The vendor operates in the Mobile Threat Defence (MTD) market and believes that this is a good time for the channel to get involved with the technology because criminals are targeting mobile devices.

“Most organisations have embraced increasingly distributed and remote workforces, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic – leading to a massive growth in enterprise-driven mobile device usage. Unfortunately, cyber criminals have also adapted and are actively targeting these mobile users at a rate we have not seen before,” said Ashish Patel, general manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Zimperium.

“The idea that smart mobile devices are immune to cyber attacks commonly found on desktops is a fallacy – and recent examples such as Pegasus spyware on government-owned iPhones and ransomware attacks from an initial breach via mobile devices are the tip of an impending iceberg that channel partners need to help clients halt,” added Partel.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, senior vice-president of global business development and ecosystems at Exclusive, said that the firm wanted to add more depth to its portfolio as threats targeting mobiles were increasing.

“Zimperium provides a complementary fit across almost every aspect of our portfolio and offers our partners leading-edge technology supported by our specialist expertise to help them break into an emerging market that is growing faster than almost any other cyber security area,” he said.

Over at Nuvias, moves have been made to increase security through improved asset visibility from Armis, which will be selling through the distie in UK and DACH.

The decision to go with Nuvias marks the moment when the vendor has chosen to go to a two-tier model and move away from a direct approach.

“We are excited about our next growth phase in the European market,” said Jamie Andrews, senior director of EMEA partners at Armis, adding that it had opted for Nuvias because of its ability to cover the market and support partners with technical expertise.

Lee Driscoll, managing director UK and Ireland at the Nuvias Group, said asset visibility and operational technology (OT) were areas where its partners could make a difference to customers.

“We have a comprehensive acceleration programme with tools and platforms to intercept and support the considerable growth opportunity, further strengthening our OT offering to our channel partners, who gain a solid platform that addresses the needs of their customer base,” he said.