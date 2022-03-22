Perfect Image adds MSP muscle with Technique buy

The name Tom Kelly should spark memories of his decade leading Logicalis and some of the other businesses he has been involved with over a long channel career.

Now Kelly’s name is again in the news as a result of the move by his latest employer, Perfect Image, to acquire managed services provider (MSP) Technique.

The motivation for the purchase – the terms of which were not disclosed – is to extend the reach of Perfect Image, with Technique operating from a base in Berkshire, giving the firm a chance to expand in the South of England. Pixel Group, the parent company of Perfect Image, already has offices covering the North in Newcastle, Glasgow and Northern Ireland.

As well as adding more UK coverage, the deal will increase the depth of Perfect Image’s managed services proposition. It is the second deal the group has made in a year, having picked up cyber security specialist Cyphra last June.

The plan is to work with the existing management team, with Greg Baker, newly appointed general manager of Technique, staying on to work with the founders to ensure a smooth transition to a fresh owner. The business will continue to operate as a specialist MSP, with a focus on providing secure solutions to mid-market and SME customers across the UK.

“The acquisition of Technique is a clear statement of intent and a strong indicator of our ambition to create one of the leading IT managed services and data analytics providers in the UK,” said group chairman Kelly. “The entrepreneurial flair and talent we have inherited through the acquisition is impressive and I can’t wait to start working with them as we look to grow and scale to the next level.

“This move significantly bolsters our geographic presence across the UK, further accelerating our expansion plans and driving new market opportunities. We are fully committed to our growth strategy, with future acquisitions and brand investment in the pipeline. Watch this space.”

Group CEO Kelly Simkiss said the acquisition was part of a wider growth strategy that the channel player had embarked on.

“The addition will create a powerful proposition to deliver secure, end-to-end IT managed services to mid-market organisations across the UK,” she said. “We see significant opportunities ahead for organic growth as we take advantage of the cross-selling and up-selling opportunities within each customer base. I see exciting times ahead and I look forward to working with the Technique team moving forward.”

As well as being involved with Logicalis, Kelly has had spells in either non-exec board roles or as chairman at the likes of ONI, BCN Group and Agilitas.

He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to the ICT sector in Wales, rewarding his work as a member of the ICT Sector Panel in Wales for most of the last decade.