Juniper, ABBYY and Xactly enhance partner programmes

This week seems to have been deemed the right moment by a few vendors to cut the ribbon on a fresh partner programme as they look to make life easier for their channels.

Partner programmes can be launched and enhanced to reward and attract more resellers and MSPs, and that is certainly the ambition at Juniper Networks.

The networking player is rolling out the red carpet to MSPs with the launch of a unified managed services programme (UMSP) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The vendor wants to provide MSPs with reasons to work with the firm and expects the unified managed services programme to resonate across that channel base.

Technology in the offering includes SD-WAN, location services, access and branch security, and Juniper is leaning on its distributors to help bring the UMSP to market. That means those MSPs working with Arrow, Exclusive Networks, Nuvias and Westcon-Comstor should be hearing more about the programme.

“Customer demand for differentiated service experience across every industry continues to increase exponentially, across every industry, as their users’ demand evolves – and the UMSP is a key element of Juniper’s response to this,” said Sander Groot, head of channels EMEA & CALA at Juniper Networks. “MSPs have a unique role to play in the market, between vendor and customer, particularly when it comes to agility and focus on business outcomes.

“Juniper wants to empower MSPs to provide customers with the differentiated, seamless quality of experience that their users expect and deserve. MSPs have begun to join our programme across EMEA and I look forward to partnering with them and others to build success throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Another reason to launch a partner programme is to use incentives and certifications to drive specific behaviour. That appears to be the motivation at ABBY, which has launched a fresh global partner programme to encourage more to get involved with its intelligent process automation (IPA) technology.

The new programnme encompasses the company’s 1,000 existing business partners, technology alliance partners and technology licensing partners.

“ABBYY is used by thousands of organisations worldwide, often through our partners who are specialists in particular industries, use cases or regions,” said Neil Murphy, vice-president, global channel chief at ABBYY.

“Our mission with the new ABBYYOne programme is to build on the existing success of our ecosystem by creating an aligned global partner strategy that delivers depth of focus to our committed partners. We want new and existing partners to grow their business by solving customers’ intelligent automation challenges with ABBYY Vantage and Timeline, and we are committed to providing them the support they need to succeed.”

For intelligent revenue solutions specialist Xactly, the launch of its Xcelerate partner programme is an opportunity to build a base of channel players that operate in the enterprise software space.

The firm has already seen the benefits of working with the channel and experienced 86% year-on-year growth in FY22. Strategic alliances were involved in more than 43% of its new business during the period.

Jamie Anderson, chief revenue officer at Xactly, said the firm had already demonstrated the growth it could deliver with partners and indicated there were further opportunities out in the market.

“With premier solution providers like Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft and leading systems integrators at our side, we are in a uniquely competitive position to enable enterprises to accelerate their transformation and achieve profitability,” he said.