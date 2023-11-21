Juniper Networks continues NaaS channel push

Juniper Networks is looking for significant growth from the managed service partner (MSP) community as it continues to push its network-as-a-service (NaaS) option.

The vendor has been promoting its NaaS offering for a while, and has already seen some success with partners, but it’s looking for a doubling of activity with MSPs next year.

The introduction of increased artificial intelligence (AI) functionality should stir greater interest from customers, and the vendor’s recent partner event concentrated on discussing the benefits of the technology.

Dale Smith, channel director for EMEA at Juniper Networks, is keen to push forward into 2024 with a message around how its technology is using AI to arm MSPs with more insights.

“When it comes to our partners, they get the story and they get the opportunity with Juniper,” he said.

Smith said the focus of the bulk of this year had been around educating and promoting AI networking capabilities to partners, and confirmed that would continue.

“We have been very busy over the past six to 12 months in our partner programmes, and in our go-to-markets with our partners around how they can really increase their profitability around these products,” he said. “It is really around providing that network as a service. When you look at our tech and what NaaS can provide, it’s ingesting all of this data, which is humongous amounts [and providing] self remediating on most basic queries on the network.”