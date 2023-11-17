Workforce Solutions: An untapped force for business growth

Three years after the widespread embrace of hybrid work, and many companies are continuing to struggle with the task of furnishing their employees with the essential resources, tools, and customised solutions required for success. At HP, we consistently receive feedback through our interactions with Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and IT teams, regarding the ongoing difficulties associated with the implementation and administration of IT infrastructure in a hybrid world.

The intricacies of this situation have generated a growing need for comprehensive 'Workforce Solutions.' These solutions combine Device as a Service (DaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and customer support into a cohesive, adaptable subscription model that can be customised on a per-user basis. Such offerings have the potential to mitigate numerous hurdles associated with hybrid work, simplifying operations and leveraging economies of scale to enrich the overall employee experience. Collectively, this presents a substantial opportunity for the technology sector and stands as one of the most significant business challenges of the decade.

Employee Experience at the Forefront

Consider Ericsson’s approach. The global wireless and 5G services provider recently set out to elevate their employee experience by harnessing innovative technology to cater to the diverse needs of its workforce.

A global arrangement with HP now includes over 90% of Ericsson’s devices, spanning some 130,000 users in 140 countries. Employees can choose from various laptop models tailored to their roles. Once selected, devices are prepared and shipped either to their homes or offices. The user provides their email, completes multifactor authentication, and in 10 minutes they’re ready, cutting device deployment time by a remarkable 400%.

Given Ericsson’s global operations, it’s essential that staff can work securely from any location. Products like the recent HP EliteBook models, equipped with 5G capabilities and military-grade encryption, ensure client services staff have control of the full device stack, from the application and OS level to the BIOS and hardware.

Powerful device performance combined with cloud-based applications has reduced cold boot times from 120 seconds to between 30 and 40, while always-on 5G connectivity simplifies cloud management and ensures swift updates and service provisioning. The Break/Fix agreement means staff uptime is protected with devices simply exchanged for new replacements, if required.

All this contributes to a fluid, state-of-the-art working environment for employees - and happy, productive employees make for a happy CIO.

Relieving IT and Procurement Teams

While Workforce Solutions combine essential services for ease and convenience, they aren’t a ‘one size fits all’ remedy. Given that companies are at various stages of maturity and digital evolution, Workforce Solutions must be flexible. A key advantage is scalability (up or down), allowing businesses to switch devices and software in response to shifts in growth and strategy. A streamlined billing relationship based on tiered monthly pricing per employee can also ease the admin load for procurement teams, a stark contrast to previous methods of bulk ownership models or fragmented leasing contracts.

IT teams also stand to benefit from a unified partnership that processes all telemetry and data across their device fleet. This centralisation enables automation of routine monitoring and maintenance, allowing IT teams to concentrate on higher impact initiatives – and advancing the CIO’s agenda. HP TechPulse, for example, is a cloud-based platform that aggregates critical data from devices and applications, employing predictive analytics and automation to address device issues proactively.

In this way, Workforce Solutions can offer customers simplicity and peace of mind by reducing management overhead. Vendors that continue to sell bolt-ons or poorly integrated services face missing a larger, more strategic opportunity.

Championing Sustainability Through Lifecycle Management

By extending device lifespan, improving resource optimisation, and offering comprehensive collection and recycling programs, Workforce Solutions models present a promising avenue for organisations aiming to minimise their environmental impact.

For example, BBVA, a Spanish multinational financial service company, has entered into an agreement with HP to supply more than 5,000 devices at its headquarters. Crucially, the partnership includes configuration, delivery, maintenance, support, and replacement services, enabling BBVA to reduce fleet energy consumption by 32% and adopt more circular practices.

Investing in a sustainable and enriching office environment, as BBVA has done, is pivotal for shifting from an office-centric model to a hybrid-by-design approach. Workforce Solutions can simplify this transition by consolidating all the tools and systems staff need to collaborate effectively.

Overall, it’s hard to find a stakeholder group that doesn’t benefit from the adoption of Workforce Solutions. Employees get better equipment that works seamlessly, enhancing productivity and engagement; CIOs and IT teams can prioritise their core objectives; and partners can acquire powerful tools and data for building stronger and more enduring customer relationships.

With enhanced collaboration and an integrated, data-driven approach to creating shared value, Workforce Solutions offer a more intelligent way forward in today’s hybrid world.