How can technology drive environmental sustainability for the channel?

For over 50 years, Earth Day (22 April) has been celebrated worldwide to “diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement”. This year, the theme was focused on “investing in our planet”. Through this, the aim is to encourage businesses, governments and citizens to act on climate change and ensure a sustainable future.

Businesses have already had a hand in working towards a sustainable future, with the global green technology and sustainability market being forecast to reach $74.64bn by 2030. This is coupled with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Even though these leaps have already been made, there is still a practical opportunity for businesses to unite and contribute and create positive environmental change. The looming question is: what can businesses in the technology channel do?

The significance of e-waste Electronic waste continues to be a pressing challenge globally. Recent predictions show that there will be about 67 million tonnes of e-waste by 2030. Since 2014, the amount grew by 21% to 48.6 million tonnes in 2019. Globally, less than one-fifth is properly collected and recycled. Indeed, in more developed regions, such as Europe, with more efficient processes in place, e-waste is still shipped to other countries and is dumped.

Challenges facing channel partners The technology channel has a crucial role when helping customers who want to invest in the planet but are unsure how to navigate the challenges. Channel partners must respond to customer needs, as well as providing value in terms of products and services, which provides an opportunity to add in environmental services. These should be focused on furthering sustainability. Recycling mobile handsets, tablets, laptops and other endpoint devices is a good starting point to tackle e-waste. There is a desire among channel partners and their customers to get involved in this process, because of the cost-saving benefits and the prospect of reducing their carbon footprint. However, the regulatory steps to avoid undocumented dumping of e-waste have been off-putting. Despite the complexities that come with the requirement to wipe devices of information, this must be done in order to make them suitable for re-use and re-sale.