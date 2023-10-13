Stone shares recycling milestone ahead of E-Waste Day

Channel player Stone has reached a milestone in helping to prevent 1.5 million units of used IT from being dumped.

The firm’s Stone 360 app, which was launched in 2020, has been used by customers to get used hardware recycled instead of heading to landfill.

Stone has shared the progress ahead of tomorrow’s International E-Waste Day, which is designed to raise awareness around the need to recycle electrical waste.

The app has been used by 2,450 organisations to dispose of their old kit, with the majority of devices getting a chance to be refurbished and enjoy a second life.

Craig Campion, director of IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) sales at Stone, said the business was keen to make end of life disposal seamless for customers, and offered a range of incentives, including in-app cash rebates, social value reports and a tree-planting scheme.

“We want to encourage more organisations to see the value of sustainability, and demonstrate how so much of the tech we discard today can actually be put to great use,” he said.

“Launching the Stone 360 app has allowed our customers to make significant strides when it comes to disposing of their tech responsibly, providing them with quick and easy collection, and confidence that their data will be cleansed and devices recycled to the highest industry standards at our ITAD facility.”