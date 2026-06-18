Northamber puts security efforts under Renaissance brand

Northamber has opted to rebrand its cyber resilience business as it moves to underline its position as a key player in that market.

The decision to rebrand the operations to Renaissance Distribution has not come out of the blue, with the firm using that branding across Ireland on the security front.

Renaissance has been going for more than three decades and has honed its focus on security and compliance in recent years, working with vendors and partners to deliver a range of technologies and services.

The rebranding reflects efforts by Northamber to define itself across the UK and Ireland as a cyber resilience and infrastructure player, with the firm describing the move as a natural evolution following its acquisition of the Renaissance business a couple of years ago.

“The Renaissance Distribution name better reflects our specialist focus and our ambitions for the future,” said Qasim Bhatti, sales director at Renaissance Distribution.

The distributor has also used the rebranding as an opportunity to reinforce its commitment to expanding the portfolio, attract further vendors, and strengthen its position in the market.

As demand for managed security services, AI security and the infrastructure required to support this growth rises, we are investing in the technologies, expertise and partnerships that enable our partners to succeed Qasim Bhatti, Renaissance Distribution

“AI [artificial intelligence] adoption is rapidly accelerating across industries, with nearly 80% of organisations already using AI in at least one business function, creating significant opportunities for the channel,” said Bhatti.

“As demand for managed security services, AI security and the infrastructure required to support this growth rises, we are investing in the technologies, expertise and partnerships that enable our partners to succeed. Through initiatives such as NROC, we are helping partners build secure, scalable and resilient AI and cyber security practices, enabling them to safely adopt AI and capture its full business value,” he added.

Senior management at Renaissance positioned the move as a recognition of the efforts it had made to establish the brand and values of the business.

Michael Conway, director of Renaissance Distribution Ireland, said bringing all the security and compliance activities under one brand would benefit existing customers and attract fresh ones into the fold.

“Bringing our UK and Ireland operations under the Renaissance Distribution brand reflects the close alignment between our businesses and creates a stronger proposition for vendors and partners alike,” he said.

“By combining expertise, strengthening vendor relationships and expanding access to specialist solutions and services, we are better positioned to help partners grow their cyber security, managed services and AI practices,” Conway added.

Northamber acquired Renaissance Contingency Service in July 2024 as it looked to expand its security capabilities.

Speaking at the time of the deal, Alex Phillips, executive chairman of Northamber, welcomed the addition of the Irish firm into the group.

“There is a very strong alignment between the values and approaches of the two companies and the importance we place on proactively bringing cyber security solutions to our partners. I am looking forward to working with Michael and his team to continue building the Renaissance business in Ireland,” he said.

Northamber has been developing its portfolio, using organic growth and acquisition to not only build its cyber businesses, but also to cover the audiovisual and unified communication and collaboration markets.