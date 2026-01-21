Northamber names Spence as group managing director

Northamber has welcomed industry veteran Darren Spence to step into the role of group managing director as the channel player looks to strengthen its position in the market.

Spence comes with almost three decades of experience in the channel, operating in a number of senior roles that have included developing reseller and consultancy skills. He joins the distributor from a spell as chief revenue officer at Smartbox.ai, but will be more familiar to many in the industry due to his time as managing director of Bytes Document Solutions.

Spence joins the business just a few months after it added the expertise of Ian Kilpatrick in a position of non-executive director and strategic advisor, as Northamber looked to bring in fresh perspectives to drive the growth strategy.

“We have strengthened the executive leadership of the group to support the next phase of Northamber’s growth, said Alex Phillips, executive chairman of Northamber. “Darren brings the operational focus, commercial discipline and leadership capability needed to achieve our goals to be a proactive, value-add distributor across AV [audiovisual], unified communications, cyber security and network infrastructure, recognised for our relationships, service and knowledge in our focus areas. We’re delighted to welcome him onboard.”

Spence will be tasked with supporting Northamber’s stated aim of bolstering its position in the distribution market, and attracting more vendors and resellers into the fold.

He said he was joining the businesses at a “pivotal moment”, with distribution continuing to play a crucial role in supporting both the vendor and reseller communities.

“Distribution is the engine room of the channel, and my focus will be on clearly demonstrating the value a great distributor can bring,” he said. “I want Northamber to be a destination employer that attracts the very best people, and a destination distributor that resellers actively want to work with. Northamber is a trusted, long-standing brand that is easy to do business with, genuinely value-add and a true partner to its reseller community. Above all, we want to help our partners win in an increasingly competitive landscape, and we’re going to have some fun doing it.”