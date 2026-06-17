Kubus seals deal for Ammcom

Kubus has sealed its second acquisition in as many months as the managed service player (MSP) continues to bolster its position in the UK market.

The channel player has moved to pick up network cabling and infrastructure specialist Ammcom to bolster its capabilities around delivering a full suite of services to customers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This latest move follows the acquisition of audiovisual player TenTechnology Group last month in a bid to add more capabilities and to support its growth ambitions. Those ambitions have been fuelled by the backing of BGF and the appointment last October of former Computacenter and Citrix staffer Jemery Keefe to run the business as its CEO.

Speaking last month after Kubus sealed a deal for TenTechnology, Keefe outlined the company’s ambitions for this year: “As 2026 continues, our goal remains clear: to grow rapidly without compromising the professional excellence our partners expect.

“We aren’t just adding scale, we are adding precision, technical depth and enhanced customer service to maintain our position as partner of choice for mission-critical infrastructure,” he added.

Swansea-based Ammcom has previously collaborated with Kubus, giving both firms an established appreciation of their operations and adding an established business with experience in IT services, network cabling and infrastructure support.

“Ammcom, has built a formidable reputation for excellence in fibre network cabling and infrastructure services, and the acquisition is yet another milestone on the Kubus journey,” said Keefe. “By bringing Ammcom into the fold, we are doing so much more than growing our talent pool; we are significantly deepening our ability to deliver the end-to-end infrastructure project and capabilities that modern businesses demand.”

In response, Andrew Maunder, founder and managing director of Ammcom, said the deal marked a fresh chapter for the 27-year-old business and would be a positive for its staff and customers.

“The acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Maunder. “We are thrilled to partner with Kubus, and its shared vision and scale will allow us to bring our services to a much wider audience while maintaining the high standards our customers expect. We have long admired Kubus’s unique approach to the industry and its expertise perfectly complements our existing operations, working together to deliver even greater value to our current customer base.”

Kubus received a £9m investment from BGF in October 2024, which was described at the time as an opportunity to spur organic growth and to help support merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

Edwin Davies, BGF investor, said Kubus was following a path to bolster the position of the firm as a significant MSP in the UK market: “Kubus continues to build momentum through a focused growth strategy, and the acquisition of Ammcom marks another important step in that journey.

“By adding specialist expertise in fibre network cabling, the business is strengthening its capabilities and ability to support customers with increasingly complex IT infrastructure requirements. The team has consistently shown it can identify opportunities to enhance the business,” he said.