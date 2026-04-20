Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Last week was a busy one on the executive appointment front, with a number of vendors and partners bringing in fresh talent. There was also a flurry of existing staffers being recognised for their expertise with a well-earned promotion.

Brother UK The vendor has bolstered its channel sales capabilities with the appointment of Mike Brown as business manager – specialist print. He joins with over three decades of market experience, having worked at vendor and reseller organisations. “My focus is on building new relationships and creating opportunities for partners to grow, whether that’s through introducing us to new resellers or helping existing partners re-engage and see the value in what Brother offers,” he said.

Commvault The resilience specialist has made a couple of additions to its leadership team, appointing Gary Merrill, who has more than two decades of experience at the vendor, as chief financial officer, along with Geoff Haydon as president of customer and field operations. Haydon was most recently CEO of cyber security company Ontinue. “Gary has a long tenure with Commvault, and a unique understanding of what customers need to be resilient in the AI [artificial intelligence] era. He will drive disciplined financial execution that supports our growth strategy and advances long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault’s president and CEO. “I’ve known Geoff for years. He is a proven executive with decades of experience building and scaling global security and technology companies. His international experience, go-to-market and leadership expertise, customer focus and understanding of Commvault’s business position him well to accelerate our operational success.”

iManage The knowledge worker company has welcomed Ryan Begin as vice-president of technology partnerships and ecosystem strategy, and David Zember as vice-president of global channels and alliances. Both executives have channel experience and will be tasked with making a positive impression on the firm’s indirect business. “Partners have always been central to iManage’s success, and both Ryan and David bring important strengths that will help us scale our strategy for the next phase of growth,” said Pat Eskew, chief revenue officer at iManage. “Ryan brings deep expertise in ecosystem strategy, technology partnerships, and platform development, while David brings extensive experience building high-performing global partner programmes across channels and alliances. Together, they will help us build a more coordinated, partner-first approach that expands value for customers, partners and iManage.”

Paessler The IT and operational technology (OT) monitoring specialist has appointed Chris Simoes as chief technology officer. He has a CV that stretches back over two decades and includes spells at SolarWinds and Cisco. “Chris’s proven track record of building scalable platforms and leading world-class engineering teams makes him the right leader to drive Paessler’s next phase of product innovation,” said Paessler CEO Jason Teichman. “His experience building AI-driven solutions, combined with a deep understanding of enterprise infrastructure, will help us continue pushing the boundaries of what intelligent monitoring can do for our customers.”

Strider Technologies The strategic intelligence provider has appointed Caroline Bellamy, former data and AI officer at the UK Ministry of Defence, as executive director. She will be tasked with helping the firm drive its AI and data offerings. “Caroline is one of the foremost leaders in applying data and AI to complex economic and national security challenges,” said Eric Levesque, president and co-founder of Strider Technologies. “Her experience building and operationalising advanced data capabilities across allied ecosystems aligns directly with how Strider is evolving its AI-powered strategic intelligence platform. As we continue developing our agentic AI capabilities to transform open source data into strategic intelligence, her experience will strengthen our ability to provide clients with clearer, faster insight into nation-state risk and support more confident decision-making.”