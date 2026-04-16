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Redsquid and Axians UK hitting acquisition trail
The channel players have been busy sealing deals that will enhance their positions in a competitive market
It has been a day of consolidation across the channel, with both Redsquid and Vinci Energies sealing deals to expand their respective positions in the education and telecoms markets.
Entering into M&A activity is a familiar move at security player Redsquid, which has made its 16th acquisition and its largest, with a move for Partnership Education.
The move, the terms of which were not disclosed, will expand the ability of Redsquid to support the education sector, adding a business with nearly 80 staff to the group. The acquired business works with more than 170 schools and academies, handling their IT needs.
“This acquisition represents a major step forward for Redsquid,” said Sohin Raithatha, founder and CEO of Redsquid. “Supporting the education sector has long been a key focus for us, and Partnership Education brings exceptional people, expertise and shared values into the group.
“Partnership Education is an outstanding business with exceptional people and deep sector knowledge,” he added. “Bringing them into Redsquid significantly accelerates our specialist capability in education.”
The plan is for Matt Perrett, managing director of Partnership Education, to take charge of Redsquid’s activities in the market as director of education.
“Partnership Education has earned the trust of schools by being practical, responsive and deeply focused on what education leaders need both operationally and strategically,” he said. “Joining Redsquid is our biggest step yet as a business, and my appointment as director of education is a clear signal that we’re investing for the long term in the sector, with the capability, consistency and security schools and trusts deserve.”
Last year’s acquisitions
Acquisitions were a regular feature for Redsquid last year, with the firm adding six businesses, including Cyberseer, RedMosquito, Itek Systems Management and CJAZ.
Elsewhere, Vinci Energies has added telecoms infrastructure specialist Novo Technologies to bolster the range of support it can provide to UK carrier and enterprise customers.
“This acquisition is a core part of our strategic direction over the next three years,” said Russell Crampin, managing director of Axians UK and perimeter director at Vinci Energies in the UK and Republic of Ireland. “As connectivity continues to underpin the digital transformation of businesses’ sites and field-based activity, strengthening our capabilities in wireless infrastructure delivery was a natural next step.”
As a result of the deal, Vinci will welcome Novo’s 71 staff into the fold and look to unlock benefits for both those employees, as well as their customers.
“We are confident we can provide an environment that supports personal development, encourages knowledge sharing, and enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Crampin. “We look forward to working with the team as we continue to build on the next stage of Novo Technologies’ journey.”
In response, Matt Wynnem, managing director of Novo Technologies, said the tie-up was a significant moment in the development of the company.
“Joining Vinci Energies will give us the scale and capability to respond to the growing demand for projects supporting the UK’s wireless connectivity ambition,” he added. “It also represents a significant opportunity for our people, opening up new doors, opportunities and long-term growth.”