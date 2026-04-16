Redsquid and Axians UK hitting acquisition trail

It has been a day of consolidation across the channel, with both Redsquid and Vinci Energies sealing deals to expand their respective positions in the education and telecoms markets.

Entering into M&A activity is a familiar move at security player Redsquid, which has made its 16th acquisition and its largest, with a move for Partnership Education.

The move, the terms of which were not disclosed, will expand the ability of Redsquid to support the education sector, adding a business with nearly 80 staff to the group. The acquired business works with more than 170 schools and academies, handling their IT needs.

“This acquisition represents a major step forward for Redsquid,” said Sohin Raithatha, founder and CEO of Redsquid. “Supporting the education sector has long been a key focus for us, and Partnership Education brings exceptional people, expertise and shared values into the group.

“Partnership Education is an outstanding business with exceptional people and deep sector knowledge,” he added. “Bringing them into Redsquid significantly accelerates our specialist capability in education.”

The plan is for Matt Perrett, managing director of Partnership Education, to take charge of Redsquid’s activities in the market as director of education.

“Partnership Education has earned the trust of schools by being practical, responsive and deeply focused on what education leaders need both operationally and strategically,” he said. “Joining Redsquid is our biggest step yet as a business, and my appointment as director of education is a clear signal that we’re investing for the long term in the sector, with the capability, consistency and security schools and trusts deserve.”