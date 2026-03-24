Ignition Technology lands in North America

Ignition Technology is making its services available to the North American market in partnership with Exclusive Networks as the business looks to bring its specialist security approach to a wider channel base.

The distie has used the backdrop of the RS Conference to announce the move, and it is aiming to bring its existing approach to identifying and nurturing emerging technologies to the other side of the Atlantic.

Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology, said working alongside with Exclusive would support its strategy of global expansion: “Ignition was created with a clear mission – to help early-stage cyber security innovators nurture, grow and scale, while enabling channel partners to differentiate, stay relevant and create value for customers.

“Over the past decade, we’ve proven this approach across EMEA, building a $250m+ business. Working with Exclusive Networks to expand our footprint into North American is a natural next step, and one we believe will create significant value across the entire cyber security ecosystem.”

Exclusive has been building its business in North America since July 2017 when it made the move to acquire Fine Tec and has grown its position in the market, clearly identifying an opportunity for Ignition.

“Disruptive lighthouse vendors need more than visibility; they need the right support structure to scale fast and win early,” said James Walters, vice-president of strategic partnerships and alliances at Exclusive Networks, North America. “Ignition provides that engine by combining deep channel expertise, hands-on enablement and integrated hyperscaler pathways that accelerate how high growth vendors enter and expand in the market.

“We have created a launchpad where innovators can strengthen their business models, sharpen their go-to‑market strategies and reach partners at the pace today’s market demands,” he added.

The vendor’s Ignition works within EMEA will be given the opportunity to work with the channel player in North America. The distie is starting with a handful at launch, including ExtraHop, Zluri, Docker, Sendmarc, PagerDuty and Meter.

“Our partnership with Exclusive opens up the world’s largest cyber security market and brings us closer to the source of much of the industry’s cyber innovation,” said Sean Remant, chief strategy officer at Ignition Technology.

“Being closer to where many of these technologies originate gives us earlier visibility and a stronger ability to support their adoption. The challenge isn’t innovation; it’s translating that into something partners can deliver and customers can operationalise – Ignition bridges that gap. Expanding into North America strengthens our ability to do that, while creating opportunities for technologies on both sides of the Atlantic,” he added.

Earlier this month, Ledger indicated that the plan was to grow the business through geographical expansion, saying it made sense for the operation to follow the lead of its parent Exclusive.

“We’ve got a clear mandate from Exclusive’s new owners that Ignition is very important and will be kept separate. That’s great for the Ignition business and good internally as well,” he said, adding that the firm had finished the year with 30% growth with 2025 revenues of €280m across EMEA and was keen to replicate that going forward.