Citrix entrusts Arrow with broader channel management responsibilities

Citrix is expanding its relationship with Arrow Electronics by entrusting the distributor with the management of relationships with a chunk of the vendor’s channel base.

Starting next month, Arrow will take on management and engagement with the Citrix Service Partners (CSP) business in Europe and North America.

The move comes after a year of groundwork, with Citrix focusing on a streamlined partner base to improve operational efficiency and enable more predictable revenues.

The vendor announced an exclusive relationship with Arrow at the start of last year, with the distie given the responsibility of supporting partners targeting small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market in Europe and North America. At the time, the move was described as one that would provide more flexibility and efficiency so partners could better serve existing and new customers.

Even before that move, in October 2024, Arrow was given responsibility for sales, marketing and technical support to all managed service provider (MSP) and independent software vendor (ISV) partners that consumed fewer than 2,000 Citrix CSP licences in Europe and North America.

The past 15 months have clearly gone well, because Citrix is now building on those moves and giving Arrow even more responsibility as it outlines channel ambitions for 2026.

“This agreement deepens our longstanding collaboration with Arrow and underscores our unwavering commitment to driving exceptional outcomes for our customers and, importantly, for our partners,” said Mark Sweeney, senior vice-president of mid-market growth and global commercial strategy at Citrix.

“By aligning our operating model with Arrow’s global scale and expertise, Citrix can accelerate innovation, elevate engineering excellence and enhance technical support, while helping ensure our Citrix Service Provider partners experience an even more seamless and efficient way to engage with us. Our partners are fundamental to Citrix’s success, and this shift further strengthens our partner ecosystem, positioning all of us for sustained growth,” he added.

Arrow will be handling not only partner transactions, but also pricing, discounts and incentives as part of the enhanced relationship. With Arrow doing the heavy lifting, Citrix will focus on product strategy, development, engineering and technical support.

From an Arrow perspective, the expanded relationship was seen as recognition of its support for Citrix, as well as its channel partner management and enablement capabilities.

“This expanded agreement marks an exciting next chapter for Citrix Service Providers,” said Cedric Doignie, vice-president of strategic growth solutions in Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business. “Arrow’s mission has always been to simplify complexity for our channel partners, and this model provides a single, frictionless engagement point for Citrix Service Providers. With enhanced tools, regional expertise and a deep commitment to enablement, we’re empowering Citrix Service Providers to deliver more value and provide customers with greater agility.”

Citrix has worked with Arrow for more than three decades, with the distributor one of its largest partners across Europe and North America. The latest move will provide partners with a single point of engagement and has been designed to reduce friction that should make it easier for partners to identify and close sales opportunities.