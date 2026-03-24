TalkTalk Business adds services depth with Planet IT

TalkTalk Business has made moves to bolster the support it can offer UK customers with the acquisition of managed IT and security player Planet IT.

The comms player has stated an ambition to improve its managed services capabilities, with this deal – the terms of which were not disclosed – fitting into that strategy.

Since the firm demerged from the TalkTalk Group, it has been setting its sights on a more defined future around evolving into a managed network services provider.

Oxfordshire-based Planet IT has been operating for more than 32 years and has built a strong reputation around delivering managed IT support, Microsoft services and the ability to provide security support to SME and enterprise customers.

The plan is for Planet IT’s founders, Gavin Jones and Sean Smith, to continue to lead the business, with the rest of the team remaining in place to provide staff and customers with continuity of leadership.

The tie-up will give TalkTalk Business’s existing customer base the option to tap into Planet IT’s services and security expertise.

Ruth Kennedy, CEO at TalkTalk Business, said the acquisition was a key plank in its development of a managed services-driven business: “Planet IT’s strong technical capability, experienced team and loyal customer base complement our strengths in connectivity, while its culture and customer-first approach closely align with our own values.

“Together, we can offer customers a more comprehensive technology proposition, supporting organisations as they adopt cloud platforms, strengthen security and enable modern ways of working,” she added.

In response, Gavin Jones, Co-CEO at Planet IT, said that the deal would provide the business with the opportunity to widen its reach: “Over the past two decades, we have built a strong reputation for delivering high quality IT support and services. Joining TalkTalk Business gives us the scale and investment to build on that success.

“My co-founder Sean Smith and I will remain with the business, along with our leadership team, directors and staff, so our customers and suppliers will continue working with the same people they know and trust.”

Jones said the stated direction of the TalkTalk Business operation was a sound one given the dynamics in the market, adding: “Demand for secure managed IT services continues to grow as organisations rely more heavily on cloud platforms and digital infrastructure. Joining TalkTalk Business means we’ll be able to offer our customers a wider range of services and support their growth more effectively, while continuing to deliver the high-quality service our customers expect.”

TalkTalk Business completed its demerger from the TalkTalk Group last month. Speaking at the time, Kennedy spelt out the ambitions to increase its managed service capabilities.

“This marks the beginning of the exciting next phase for TalkTalk Business. We are now operating as a fully independent organisation with the agility and focus needed to deliver our strategy at pace,” she said.

“Our evolution into a managed network service provider is central to our growth ambitions. By combining our connectivity heritage with broader technology expertise and strong strategic partnerships, we are building a business designed specifically to support customers with secure, end-to-end solutions. This separation gives us the clarity and momentum to drive that forward,” she added.