Maintel pipeline remains strong

Managed services player (MSP) Maintel has shared a trading update that indicates it will meet expectations for its fiscal year, with that resulting in a decline in both profits and revenues.

The firm updated the markets on progress made in the 12 months ended 31 December, with the results “in line with consensus”, which means revenues will come in around the £92.2m mark, down from £97.9m, with adjusted EBITDA be in the region of £7.2m.

Despite those headline numbers, the trading update struck a positive tone and highlighted several new contract wins in both vertical markets and technology sectors as a contributor to its performance.

“While sales in the public sector were slightly subdued and the new customer acquisition landscape remained competitive during the second half of 2025, the performance of major enterprise accounts in the private sector continued to be strong, particularly in retail and financial services,” the update stated.

The ability to deliver full-year numbers that will meet the consensus of expectations has been realised despite the warnings the firm gave back in September about a tough second half.

After a flat H1, challenges around closing some deals that had been added to the pipeline meant that it expected the back end of 2025 to be slightly weaker than it could have been.

It commented on the strength of the pipeline, which it described “as the strongest for many years”, with the number of deals being lined up expanding in the second half. Some £50m of total contract value was signed with new and existing customers, with deals lasting for a typical duration of three to five years.

Maintel signalled that the pipeline was strong earlier in the fiscal year, reporting that it was at a record high of £75m in the first half of 2025, driven by customer acquisition initiatives and expanded market routes.

Over the past 18 months, Maintel has undergone a strategic transformation and has made several operational changes in its mission to move from being a generalist communications provider to a more specialised cloud and managed services player.

Trading and result updates have tracked the progress of that transformation, with the business looking to concentrate more on areas such as cloud computing, cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI).

The latest update referenced the transformational efforts that had been made in various aspects of the business, including organisational structure, cost base, uncovering operational efficiencies and developing fresh opportunities with vendors.

“Under the transformation programme, the company has deepened its proposition across key industry verticals and has extended its vendor partnerships with the launch of a new strategic partnership with Zoom, offering a fully managed and AI-embedded Zoom collaboration and customer experience solution,” the firm stated.

“Additionally, progress has been made on the deployment of AI-powered and automated solutions, which have improved internal systems and processes, and large-scale customer network deployments have benefited from rapid, right first-time roll out automation. The cost benefits of initiatives implemented to date continue to be realised,” it added.

The firm said that it had entered 2026 with the aim of keeping the momentum going and continuing to build a portfolio that attracted and supported customers and helped Maintel maximise the potential of the business.