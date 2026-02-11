Iomart warns of softening market

Managed service provider Iomart has issued a trading update revealing a “softening” in trading conditions in the past couple of months.

At the same time, the firm has notified shareholders of the decision by its chief financial officer, Scott Cunningham, to step down to pursue a fresh opportunity outside the IT industry.

He will stay in place until June to ensure a smooth transition as the channel player completes its fiscal year reporting cycle in March.

Cunningham has been with the business for seven years, being involved at a time when it has made some significant M&A moves. The search for his successor has now started.

“On behalf of the board and the wider Iomart team, I wish to thank Scott for his significant commitment and contribution to Iomart over the last seven years and wish him every success in his new role,” said Richard Last, executive chair of Iomart Group.

The announcement of his planned departure was accompanied by a trading update that revealed the firm had closed out 2025 and started this calendar year facing tough market conditions.

“The group experienced a softening in trading during December and January, including an increase in customer churn compared to the earlier part of the financial year, particularly in certain high-margin areas,” the update stated. “Growth, albeit lower than expected, has been achieved in Azure, security and Microsoft 365, where margins are traditionally lower.”