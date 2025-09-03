Maintel warns of tougher second half

Just a few weeks after Maintel shared flat H1 revenues, the channel player has updated the market with warnings that the rest of the year is going to be tougher than expected.

The bitter irony for the managed services and cloud comms and connectivity player is that it had signalled to the markets that it was well placed for the second half, with a strong pipeline of business.

Today’s trading statement indicated issues with that sales pipeline were to blame for a recalibration of expectations.

“While the company entered the second half of the year with its largest sales pipeline for many years, it has experienced delays in pipeline closures and the loss of a significant key deal for the year,” the firm stated in its update.

“As a consequence, the board now expects revenue for FY 2025 to be around £95m, with slightly unfavourable gross margin levels due to the remaining revenue mix. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be around £7m,” it added.

Maintel started the second half with three significant deals on the table. Two were signed but the third was unsuccessful, despite positive client feedback. The deals would have been a contributor to the second-half performance.

Its statement shared the details of the two successful deals: “The two key deals successfully secured represent a total contract value of £9.7m,” it said. “The first was with a leading UK retailer to deliver an SD-WAN managed service across over 300 locations. The second was a managed Local Network and Wi-Fi contract for a significant county police force.”