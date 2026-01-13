Hammer ready to welcome university class of ’26

Talk to any senior leader in the channel and the link between growth and people is a clear one – and it’s only set to get stronger, despite the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

The channel has always been a people business, and there have been some fears that the increasing roll-out of automation and AI agents could undermine that position.

Hammer Distribution is about to usher in the latest intake into its career development programme, arming the next wave of channel entrants with the skills needed to prosper in the industry.

The channel player has been offering its Hammer University programme for the past 15 years, and is incorporating more AI into the areas covered to increase skills levels around the technology.

“In a climate where technology employment is often discussed in terms of risk and uncertainty, programmes like this offer a more balanced narrative,” said Tom Cox, UK sales director at Hammer Distribution.

“They demonstrate how innovation can create opportunity, with AI driving demand for skilled sales professionals who can translate emerging technologies into real-world outcomes for customers.

“As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the technology sector, concerns about automation and job displacement are becoming increasingly common, particularly for those at the start of their careers,” he said. “Yet, alongside these challenges, a more optimistic trend is emerging: technology businesses are investing in people, developing skills and creating new pathways into long-term careers.”

Fresh talent The distie is closing entries into its latest scheme in the next few weeks, and is keen to get fresh talent started on a career in the industry. "Hammer University develops individuals through practical experience, structured learning and close mentorship, helping participants build the commercial, technical and interpersonal skills required to succeed in enterprise technology sales," said Cox. "The programme supports people at the beginning of their careers as they enter an industry that continues to grow, even as automation and AI accelerate. "Participants gain exposure to real-world technology markets, working with solutions spanning AI, high-performance computing, cyber security and cloud infrastructure," he said. "In this environment, sales professionals play a critical role, not simply selling technology, but enabling and supporting customers throughout their AI journeys, helping them understand complex solutions and apply them to real business challenges." A significant portion of the distributor's team have come through the scheme, and Cox said it focuses on preparing people for a positive life in the channel.