AI driving GPU demand

Evidence of AI investments fuelling spending can be seen in Copilot license sales, the increased demand for datacentre power to handle workloads and in the shift from users to higher performance systems.

Refurbished specialist ETB Technologies has shared details of the impact of AI on its business, with the firm monitoring a surge in GPU sales revenue.

The firm has indicated its GPU sales have almost doubled year on year, with the business enjoying a 33% increase in revenues generated this year. Customers are looking for high-performing systems that can handle the demands of AI. There has also been a rise in the number of users looking for AIaaS (AI-as-a-Service) options.

ETB has charted a rise in demand from SME customers that are keen to get systems that can support the more intensive workloads that are generated by AI tools.

The firm pointed to analyst forecasts to explain the confidence in the momentum continuing around GPU and high-performance system sales. A recent Research and Markets report forecast growth in the sector would increase from $63.22bn to $592.18bn by 2033.

Nick Stapleton, managing director of ETB Technologies, said AI was having a clear impact on its business and the type of technology users were keen to invest in.

“The demand for GPUs has skyrocketed over the past few years and it shows no signs of slowing down now. With the UK government announcing plans to expand the nation’s data centre capacity, I fully expect the growth in AI to continue, which is something that is sure to cause greater demand for GPUs,” he said.

There is a sense that even if the AI bubble slows down, there are other reasons why customers would continue to invest in GPUs. There are plenty of verticals, including automotive and biomedical, where data intensive applications are also driving demand for more powerful components.

“It’s not just AI driving the surge though. We’re seeing major uptake in mixed reality [MR] 3D rendering applications across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, film, advertising, architecture and gaming,” said Stapleton.

Given its position in the market, he added that the need to enhance systems was also twinned with a recognition of the responsibility to upgrade sustainably.

“As businesses continue to balance performance, cost and sustainability, it’s clear that a strategic approach to tech investment is more important than ever. AI, MR and other demanding applications will continue to evolve so making smart, sustainable tech choices will only become more critical,” he said.

AI has been blamed for knocking back carbon-emission goals from the hyperscalers and making sustainability a more difficult pitch, but Stapleton said there needed to be a continued focus on e-waste as users looked to upgrade and improved systems could not come at the cost of filling landfills.

“With technology usage at record highs, there’s a real risk of exacerbating the global e-waste crisis. That’s why it’s so encouraging to see more businesses turning to refurbished GPUs as a sustainable alternative to buying new. And we’ve seen first-hand how refurbished GPUs can help businesses meet their performance needs and sustainability,” he said.