Redcentric offloads datacentres to focus on MSP

Redcentric has sold off its datacentre business in a cash transaction to concentrate on a future based around the managed services business.

The channel player had been looking to offload the datacentre operation, and provided an update last month that indicated it was at an advanced stage of negotiations with a preferred bidder.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and the deal has now been done, with Stellanor Datacenters Group picking up the business for a cash consideration based on a valuation of up to £127m.

There are some things to be worked out to get the deal over the line, but the expectation is that things will be sorted by May 2026 at the latest. The Redcentric Board expects any outstanding property and commercial negotiations to conclude by the end of June 2026, at which point the final adjustment amount will be known.

Redcentric split its datacentre and MSP operations earlier this year, and has since looked to divest the business to leave the managed service operation as the primary focus.

In an update last month, the firm’s board shared its belief that the prospects for an MSP business remain strong, with an opportunity for future growth.

The benefits of disposing of the datacentre business are financial, with the ability to reduce the firm’s revolving credit facility, as well as setting up the firm’s MSP arm with plans for more investment.

“We are pleased to announce today the disposal of RDC to Stellanor, which is a positive outcome for Redcentric and our shareholders,” said Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, CEO of Redcentric. “The completion of the DC sale will allow management to focus squarely on the MSP business, which has a very strong brand and market position in both the public and private sectors.”