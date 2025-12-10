Redcentric positioning for MSP future

Redcentric has shared it half-year numbers and lifted the lid on its progress in transforming into an MSP-focused business.

The six months ended September 2025 came before the business announced the sale of its datacentre operation for £127m towards the end of October.

Even before that move had been made, the business was pivoting to a focus on managed services, and will be concentrating on that model going forward, with the datacentre business sale expected to conclude around the end of March 2026.

In H1, revenue dropped by 3.6% to £66.8m from £69.2m, but the percentage of recurring revenue improved from 88% to 90.4% in the period, which was an improvement of 2.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was £17.4m, slightly down from £18.2m, and gross margin improved up 2.2% from 58.3% to 60.5%.

Apart from working on negotiations to sell off the datacentre business, the other highlights of the first half included the arrival of Michelle Senecal de Fonseca, formerly a non-executive director, as CEO in May, and Tony Ratcliffe joining as chief financial officer in August.

With the focus shifting to being a leading MSP, the firm took steps in that direction in H1, with plans to bolster the security offerings it can provide, as well as increase its activities in the public sector, supported by its sovereign cloud capabilities.