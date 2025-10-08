Canalys: Despite lack of reward, the channel must embrace AI

The numbers bandied around the artificial intelligence (AI) market are staggering, but so far, the channel has not seen the benefit of the technology in terms of increased revenues.

The impact of AI took centre stage in the keynote session at the Canalys Channels Forum in Barcelona, with Steve Brazier, Informa fellow and co-founder of Canapii, acknowledging that there was a certain amount of AI fatigue in the channel as a result of the noise and the lack of positive impact for many across the industry.

He pointed to the billions that were being generated by the likes of OpenAI, Nvidia and AMD, and the millions of consumers that were overacting with tools including ChatGPT, as evidence of the growth in the market – but added that the ecosystem that had emerged around AI infrastructure had initially been driven by hyperscalers, and now increasingly by cloud players, and a lot of that revenue has not filtered down to the channel.

But Brazier warned that ignoring AI was not a viable option, and despite the cautious attitude, there was a need to have a response to the technology. “If you don’t move, it’s very unlikely you become relevant in five to 10 years,” he said.

“I think it’s absolutely imperative that you focus on AI,” said Brazier, adding that there were ways the channel could become more involved with the technology.

He urged the channel to take control of their destiny around AI and develop the skills required to support customers and differentiate their proposition.

“You have to become an AI company, and you need to learn how to become a software company yourself,” said Brazier.