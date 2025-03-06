Corndel adds to evidence of channel role in providing AI education

The research is piling up that makes it clear there is a disconnect between employer and staff expectations around artificial intelligence (AI).

Late last month, WalkMe shared findings that highlight how the channel is critical in providing education to customers if the benefits of AI are to be unlocked.

That has been followed up by skills specialist Corndel’s 2025 Workplace training report, which also exposes a disconnect between business leaders and staff over their perceptions of AI preparedness.

In a nutshell, those in leadership positions, including those running HR, appear to be more confident they are in a good position to embrace and exploit AI, while those at the coalface are not so sure.

The majority of those working in personnel departments believe their organisations can guide staff through AI adoption and have the training programmes in place to support that process.

That confidence is not shared by middle managers and fellow staffers, who feel they are not ready, with a portion admitting they have not yet used AI tools for work purposes.

Even when training is available, many employees, particularly younger staff, feel it is not adequate. At the other end of the age scale, some senior leaders admit they have not used AI themselves.

The Corndel findings can be added to other research that exposes a similar need for education, with many vendors urging channel partners to step into the breach and deliver the required training to users.

Corndel is also advocating for more training covering technical, skills, culture, leadership and management AI knowledge.

“Many senior leaders are being asked to set AI strategies without hands-on experience of the tools themselves,” said Sean Cosgrove, chief commercial officer at Corndel.

“The National Data Strategy has already flagged the gap in leadership-level data skills, which extends to AI. Leaders don’t just need a vision for AI adoption – they need a real understanding of the skills their workforce requires. For many, even foundational AI skills like crafting effective prompts for generative AI are missing. That’s a gap we need to close,” he added.

Without the right training, AI adoption stalls before it even starts Sean Cosgrove, Corndel

“Our research shows that leadership teams are confident in their AI strategies, but many employees don’t feel prepared to keep up. Without the right training, AI adoption stalls before it even starts. Organisations must take a more strategic approach to AI skills development – reaching beyond technical teams to the workforce,” said Cosgrove.

Last month, WalkMe’s research also uncovered a desperate need for training if the rank and file at most companies are going to be in a position to use AI. The digital platform player also urged the channel to step into the breach and share its expertise.

“As we release the fourth annual State of digital adoption report, it’s clear that while AI is transforming enterprise ambitions, its success hinges on people,” said Dan Adika, co-founder and CEO of WalkMe.

“Over a decade of innovation in digital adoption has shown us one truth: technology alone doesn’t deliver results – people do. This year’s findings outline actionable steps leaders can take to close the readiness gap and turn their AI investments into impact,” he added.