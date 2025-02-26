Channel education needed to support more successful AI adoption

The channel is critical in providing education to customers, and nowhere is that more clearly needed than around artificial intelligence (AI).

Research by digital adoption platform player WalkMe has highlighted the challenges being faced by many customers when it comes to turning an AI vision into reality.

The firm’s State of digital adoption 2025, special AI edition report uncovered a disconnect between business leaders and employees. Those in charge felt confident about meeting transformation goals, but those using the tools at the coalface were far less so.

Employees indicated they felt they were not adequately trained and, as a result, only a quarter of those quizzed had noticed efficiency improvements thanks to using AI.

The result is not just one of user frustration but funds being wasted as a result of the technology failing to deliver. WalkMe estimated that enterprises lost over $104m in 2024 due to underutilised technology and poor productivity practices.

The research comes at a time when the expectation is for increased AI adoption and rising customer spending on projects that align the technology with digital transformation goals.

“As we release the fourth annual State of digital adoption report, it’s clear that while AI is transforming enterprise ambitions, its success hinges on people,” said Dan Adika, co-founder and CEO of WalkMe.

“Over a decade of innovation in digital adoption has shown us one truth: technology alone doesn’t deliver results – people do. This year’s findings outline actionable steps leaders can take to close the readiness gap and turn their AI investments into impact,” he added.

Perception differences between employers and staff was not confined to AI but also featured in more general software use.

WalkMe found that the bosses it surveyed estimated their organisations were using an average of 37 applications, but when it dug deeper it found the number was closer to 625.

The report included findings that indicated average digital adoption investment increased from $2.8m in 2023 to $5.1m in 2025. It also showed that technology inefficiencies were having a significant impact, with employees wasting an average of 36 working days a year.

“The success of AI in the enterprise is all about execution and, as this research shows, much of that is in the hands of employees,” said Alexa Cordell, senior learning technology manager at EDF Renewables. “It’s about ensuring employees can seamlessly adopt and integrate it into their workflows to drive both individual and organisational success.”

Andrea Lippin, managing director of talent and organisation at Accenture, said there were clear opportunities that emerged from introducing AI across a customer’s business.

“The report showed that AI has sparked 93% of enterprises to re-evaluate key parts of their digital organisation, including IT infrastructure, software applications and talent, to unlock the benefits of AI,” she said.

“We are entering a new chapter of business innovation that will have lasting implications across industries,” she added.

Already this week, World Wide Technology and Kyndryl have expanded and established service centres to support customers that want to use more AI as part of their digital transformation goals.