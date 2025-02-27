Lexmark looking to partners to gain A3 market share

Lexmark is looking to its channel to take its latest range of A3 products and cloud services to the market, after the vendor rolled out its latest product offerings.

The print player held an event in Frankfurt, Germany last week to unveil the extension of the A3 range and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) services to an assembled audience that included numerous channel attendees.

Last year, the vendor entered the A3 space for the first time, after having traditionally focused on the A4 format. Channel partners had been calling on the firm to not only deliver high print rate options for enterprises, but lower page volume options for smaller customers.

Arjan Paulussen, managing director for Western Europe and English-speaking Africa at Lexmark, said it was expanding its hardware footprint and saw the channel as a vital part of the success of the A3 products.

He said: “We had a lot of questions over many, many years, in particular from our channel partners that said, ‘Lexmark, we love your A4, but can you also do A3?’ We did that and we started that last year, and we introduced a line that was tailored a little bit more for the high end, so high page count environments, and now we’ve brought a line that is also tailored for the lower end environment … and that suits in particular our channel partners really well. The partners now have an offering starting from 25 page per minute to 35, and then we blend in the other lineup that goes all the way up to 55, and it’s a unique value proposition.”

Paulussen said it took feedback from partners and “intentionally engineered” products that would be carried via its channel to meet customer demand and take the firm into fresh markets.

“We put a lot of thought into that in terms of the markets we can serve,” he said. “The high end of the channel market, in terms of page counts, the enterprise market, typically with contractual agreements, management services, but also the market where, thus far, we were not present.”