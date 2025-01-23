Gigamon increasing channel support

Gigamon has been using its sales kick-off, with the doors open to its channel, to outline its ambitions for partners in the year ahead.

The security specialist thanked partners for the contribution made in 2024, with the channel delivering revenue and customer growth.

Dee Dee Acquista, vice-president of global channels and alliances at Gigamon, said there had been updates designed to increase profitability for partners discussed at the event.

“For the last six years, since 2019, we’ve had a really big sort of channel-first mentality,” she said. “I joined this organisation two years ago, and they’re already really advanced in their channel relationships. We’re just trying to continue to foster those. We’re asking the partners for help finding new customers, obviously, taking care of existing customers.”

Acquista added that it’s seen the positive impact from partners, and wanted to ensure they were in a position to drive further growth.

“Last year, we had a nice, big uptick in the number of deal registrations, the opportunities that are found by the partners and brought to Gigamon,” she said. “So, we were able to thank them for that hard work. We had a really great second half of the year where we just really said, ‘We need you all for pipeline development more than we’ve ever needed you’.”

“One thing we did offer to the partners this year was how they can make more money when they bring business to us,” said Acquista. “We introduced a margin enhancement programme that’s rolling out to our partners, our Platinum and our Gold, where they can get additional discount.” She said more points were on offer for those that bought new business as well as selling deeper into existing accounts.