Gigamon increasing channel support
The security player has responded to feedback and increased the discounts available to those that drive growth
Gigamon has been using its sales kick-off, with the doors open to its channel, to outline its ambitions for partners in the year ahead.
The security specialist thanked partners for the contribution made in 2024, with the channel delivering revenue and customer growth.
Dee Dee Acquista, vice-president of global channels and alliances at Gigamon, said there had been updates designed to increase profitability for partners discussed at the event.
“For the last six years, since 2019, we’ve had a really big sort of channel-first mentality,” she said. “I joined this organisation two years ago, and they’re already really advanced in their channel relationships. We’re just trying to continue to foster those. We’re asking the partners for help finding new customers, obviously, taking care of existing customers.”
Acquista added that it’s seen the positive impact from partners, and wanted to ensure they were in a position to drive further growth.
“Last year, we had a nice, big uptick in the number of deal registrations, the opportunities that are found by the partners and brought to Gigamon,” she said. “So, we were able to thank them for that hard work. We had a really great second half of the year where we just really said, ‘We need you all for pipeline development more than we’ve ever needed you’.”
“One thing we did offer to the partners this year was how they can make more money when they bring business to us,” said Acquista. “We introduced a margin enhancement programme that’s rolling out to our partners, our Platinum and our Gold, where they can get additional discount.” She said more points were on offer for those that bought new business as well as selling deeper into existing accounts.
Channel feedback
Acquista added that those changes had been a direct result of feedback from the channel. “We interviewed you,” she said. “You said you want more lucrative deals, and I’ve been able to make that happen.
“We’ve been listening to our partners and then trying to deliver on the things that are important to them. We know they’re paid on gross profit margin. We want to put more money in their pockets, and they help do the things that are important to us, like finding new customers and then selling deeper and wider into existing ones.”
Acquista said there continued to be opportunities in the market for partners to pitch deep observability tools, and she expected its partners would enjoy growth through 2025.
“We’re looking forward to a really great 2025, and we’ve given them some very specific things that we need help with,” she added. “Like I said, the health of existing customers is so important, it is the bread and butter of the organisation. We want to keep the current customers happy, and we need their help doing that … that trusted advisor role they play is extremely important in the confidence level they have with customers.”
The kick-off saw partners invited to the firm’s London office this week, with many taking the firm up on its offer.
Acquista said the decision to invite partners to share in its kick-off, rather than attending an edited version a few days later, also illustrated its commitment to the channel.
“We actually invite our partners to attend our sales kick-off in its entirety,” she said. “We truly view them as an extension of our own sales force.”