Commvault focusing partners on cyber resilience

Commvault is using its Shift event to highlight extended partnerships and the need for its channel to continue banging the drum over the data resilience message.

The event has been used as a forum to reveal relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, as well as a partnership with Pure Storage.

Commvault has expanded its Cloud Platform into the AWS ecosystem and launched its Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace. The fruits of the Appranix acquisition have also been on show, with the firm cutting the ribbon on its Cloud Rewind offering to get back to a period before a ransomware attack.

The firm has also unveiled a joint Dora Solution with Pure Storage to appeal to those customers keen to stay on the right side of the compliance regulations.

Jamie Farrelly, vice-president of EMEAI channel at Commvault, said the past year had seen the firm emphasise the cyber resilience pitch, and it was now in a position where customers understand the need for a solution that is more than a straightforward backup and restore option.

“We started to articulate the value of what we do at a cyber resilience level,” he said. “But more than that, we started to evolve our solution and services offerings.

“It’s not ‘if’, but ‘when’, and you’ve probably already been breached, but you don’t know about it,” said Farrelly, adding that there were also government regulations, including Dora, that had to be complied with adding to the pressure.