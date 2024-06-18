Riverbed cuts ribbon on ONE programme

Riverbed has cut the ribbon on its ONE partner programme, which has been designed to make life easier and more profitable for its channel.

The observability specialist has timed the announcement of the fresh programme with the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Unified Observability platform, with a focus on improving user digital experiences.

The vendor is expecting that the combination of the platform and programme will support partners as they adopt more AI-driven tools.

Riverbed is also looking to use the programme to support the channel with the development of fresh business in the mid-market and expanding the numbers of large enterprise customers.

The removal of complex partner levels and a streamlined structure is where a lot of the simplification has taken place with Riverbed ONE, and the managed services offering has been expanded to cover more business models.

Riverbed has been enhancing its support for MSPs, having outlined more programmes for those partners last year.

The latest changes reflect the wide spectrum of partner types and the requirement for a vendor to measure success differently.