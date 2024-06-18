cherezoff - stock.adobe.com
Riverbed cuts ribbon on ONE programme
Vendor combines introduction of fresh partner scheme with the launch of its AI observability platform
Riverbed has cut the ribbon on its ONE partner programme, which has been designed to make life easier and more profitable for its channel.
The observability specialist has timed the announcement of the fresh programme with the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Unified Observability platform, with a focus on improving user digital experiences.
The vendor is expecting that the combination of the platform and programme will support partners as they adopt more AI-driven tools.
Riverbed is also looking to use the programme to support the channel with the development of fresh business in the mid-market and expanding the numbers of large enterprise customers.
The removal of complex partner levels and a streamlined structure is where a lot of the simplification has taken place with Riverbed ONE, and the managed services offering has been expanded to cover more business models.
Riverbed has been enhancing its support for MSPs, having outlined more programmes for those partners last year.
The latest changes reflect the wide spectrum of partner types and the requirement for a vendor to measure success differently.
Strategic activities
In addition to simplified tier structure and a focus on annual recurring revenue, Riverbed has also indicated rewards can be earned across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities, which include pitching the latest AI observability platform.
“I’m very excited with the changes to our partner programme embodied in Riverbed ONE as it is really about working side-by-side with our partners to collaborate and drive revenue and expansion opportunities to meet the industry-specific needs of our mutual customers,” said Alex Thurber, senior vice-president of global partners and alliances at Riverbed.
“The transformation in the IT industry is being shaped by changing customer and employee digital expectations and the need for AI-driven solutions that automate IT processes to solve issues faster and deliver better digital experiences,” he said. “By moving to fewer, more invested partners and removing programme complexities, we are able to provide a tailored approach for deeper and more rewarding relationships with our partners and end customers.”
Thurber added that arming the channel with more AI observability tools would also be a benefit. “Riverbed’s partners are well-positioned to succeed, grow and support enterprise customers across all industries,” he said.
The firm shared some reaction from partners that had been given an idea of what was being introduced, with Rick Shafer, chief revenue officer at Swish, given a preview of the programme ahead of launch.
“I was very pleased to see that Riverbed is taking a more holistic approach to support how our business is evolving, helping us drive further growth opportunities in larger enterprise accounts and enabling us to take the lead in the Public Sector and Commercial Markets,” he said.
“The new ways in which IT is being consumed by end customers and the demand for AI-driven technologies is reshaping the economics of the IT sector, and Riverbed responded with a partner-focused approach, and a powerful platform and new solutions that bring us more opportunities for growth,” said Shafer.