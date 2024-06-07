Lemongrass increases SAP services

Lemongrass has reported strong interest across the ecosystem in its latest SAP Advisory services as it increases the range of support it can provide for those looking to migrate and manage their workloads as they move to the cloud.

The channel player cut the ribbon on its RISE with SAP Advisory offerings earlier this week, providing customers with a suite of services to help customers move more workloads to the cloud.

The services include strategic advisory and planning to make sure customers are heading in the right direction and S/4HANA Readiness Assessments. Lemongrass is also providing financial and operational planning tools and migration strategy and road mapping.

Eamonn O’Neill, co-founder and CTO of Lemongrass, said the offering had struck a chord with both users and other partners. “Our RISE with SAP Advisory offerings were built to provide clear guidance for enterprise clients navigating the path to SAP S/4HANA, leveraging our team’s decades of diverse real-world experience,” he said.

O’Neill said there was a clear appeal in providing tools that helped users with their digital transformation strategies: “We’ve received considerable interest from global clients and partners who find tremendous value in the transparency we provide to assist them in evaluating and analysing the options best suited for their individual circumstances.”

Lemongrass already has a significant customer base to pitch the latest services, with the firm helping to manage more than 8,000 SAP servers and over 750,000 SAP users. The firm is part of the SAP PartnerEdge programme as well as a certified RISE Service partner and RISE SELL Partner with a specialisation in migrating and modernising customer systems.

O’Neill added that customers were continuing to make the move to cloud and wanted to do so with confidence across a range of applications.

“Our advisory services offer businesses a simplified yet flexible approach to their SAP environment transformation, including SAP and non-SAP applications. This ensures enhanced security, business continuity and holistic platform integration,” he added.

There has been plenty of evidence from research and customer surveys that continuing to move data into the cloud is a top priority for many users in 2024, with many searching for flexibility, efficiency and assistance with other areas of the business, including ESG.

Research shared by the Cloud industry Forum (CIF) last month indicated that, despite macroeconomic headwinds, the shift to cloud was continuing.

David Terrar, CEO of the Cloud Industry Forum, said that even when things got tough economically, cloud continued to be an area for the channel and customers to focus on.

“With cloud services more or less ubiquitous now, attention should turn to where businesses can maximise its potential, particularly in crucial areas such as artificial intelligence and ESG. Thanks to its inherent flexibility, cloud can help companies navigate these challenges with confidence,” he said.

In terms of increasing customer options, this week has already seen moves by a number of players to bolster the managed services they offer partners and customers as the industry continued to evolve to meet market demand. On 6 June, Darktrace, Workbooks and Kyndryl cut ribbon on managed service options designed to provide the flexibility customers are increasingly looking for.