Lemongrass taking advantage of SAP cloud moves

SAP’s move towards the cloud has benefitted channel partners that are able to support the vendor’s offerings and add value and services.

One of those that has seen the shift to cloud accelerate over the past 18 months is Lemongrass, which specialises in helping customers migrate, with opportunities for those capable of supporting digital transformation continuing to emerge.

Lemongrass co-founder and chief technology officer Eamonn O’Neill said SAP’s Rise cloud offering has made a difference, and opened up fresh avenues for partners to support customers.

“What we will be doing over the next few years is accelerating that,” he said. “One of the things that we’ve noticed, for example, supporting SAP enterprise customers globally, is that [only a fraction] have migrated to cloud data, infrastructure as a service. Pretty much all of those customers will also need to migrate to Rise at some point in the next four or five years.

“What’s happened is SAP have not created an offering where it’s going to generate a massive demand for migrations into their platform for services that can work around this new offering they have. So, for us, it’s really exciting. This is exactly what we’re set up to do to try and respond to new developments in the space for SAP customers, and try to take advantage of those on behalf of customers.”

O’Neill added that Rise provoked fresh pre- and post-service opportunities for partners that were positioned to take advantage of them.

“For example, in the pre and the migration, we’ve got advisory services, which help customers map it all out, then you’ve got the actual lift and shift of the systems that change,” he said. “In the post-migrate scenario, again, SAP will look after a lot of the infrastructure management, but what we do on top of that is what we call ‘arrays wrapper’. It’s like a thin layer of technical services.”