MSPs key to plugging skills gaps

The reasons for customers to work with a managed service provider are as relevant now as they have ever been, with those in the MSP community promoting their ability to help users manage their IT infrastructure.

Clinton Groome, CEO at Espria, is on the frontline of providing managed services, and believes customer growth will be accelerated if they turn to the channel to tap into their technical expertise.

“As transformative as modern technologies can be, the skills set needed to use them to their full potential is very complex,” he said. “An unfortunate side effect of such rapid growth is that businesses quickly bloat their existing infrastructure and need help figuring out where to go. This is a great reason for IT leaders to outsource their tech support to access particular skills.”

Customers are looking at artificial intelligence, struggling to keep data secure and continuing with digital transformation efforts against a backdrop of constrained budgets, as well as a lack of skilled in-house staff.

There are widespread IT skills gaps across a range of technologies, and the option of using MSPs remains a clear solution to those challenges.

One of the pressures on MSPs is to remain up-to-date and develop staff skills. The motivation for gaining more of those talented individuals is often behind consolidation moves in the MSP market.

Groome said MSPs understood they had to be on top of technology to provide customers with access to best practice and strategic advice about their tech needs.

“As such, internal teams gain fresh problem-solving approaches to ensure quality outcomes, better decision-making through data analytics, and ultimately, business growth,” he said.

“IT services require research, development and implementation, which can be time-consuming,” added Groome. “In the event of a system failure, businesses without the correct support can experience detrimental downtime that stunts growth and diverts the focus of internal teams.”

His thoughts about the role MSPs can play is a reminder of the benefits the channel can bring, and has been developing over time to ensure it can be in a position of a trusted advisor.

“The benefits of leveraging external expertise are threefold,” said Groome. “It can optimise operations, mitigate risks associated with downtime and boost competitive advantages. Having access to the appropriate technology support may be the difference between achieving business goals or falling short of them. Outsourcing can be the strategic decision that propels businesses toward success.

“By allowing businesses to focus on their core operations and providing the flexibility to adapt, IT leaders can have the peace of mind needed to grow the business without jeopardising their IT efficiency,” he said.