Kaseya expands MSP flexibility with 365 offering

Kaseya has cut the ribbon on a subscription service that should change the dynamics of the managed service provider (MSP) market.

The Kaseya 365 offering provides MSPs with access to a range of remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, including antivirus, endpoint protection patch management and ransomware rollback.

The subscription also covers access to 20 automations designed to improve workflows. The vendor describes the move as a “game-changer” for the MSP world, changing the way services are provided and paid for.

Kaseya has spent the past few years developing a platform approach, and its CEO viewed the 365 offering as an evolution of that strategy.

“Everything we’ve done over the past decade has led us to this moment, and I cannot wait to see our MSPs experience these immense benefits,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya.

“With Kaseya 365, MSPs powered by Kaseya have a tremendous financial and operational advantage over their peers. Not only are their profits 30-50% higher, but they no longer have to make hard decisions about what technology to include for their customers based on cost,” he added.

Kaseya used its Connect Global partner event in Las Vegas to unveil the offering. It also shared some of the positive feedback from selected MSPs.

Kaseya 365 will make an incredibly positive impact on our business. We’ll be able to provide more value, the cost savings will allow us to be more profitable and our customers will benefit from services they never would have dreamed of fitting into their budget Kevin Damghani, IT Partners+

Among those was IT Partners+. “We’re constantly working with customers to triage what services they need most – but we are often left sacrificing offerings they’d benefit from due to financial constraints and the headaches that come from managing too many vendors and price points,” said Kevin Damghani, founder and CEO of IT Partners+.

“The industry has long needed a solution like Kaseya 365, which combines everything an MSP would need under one subscription. Kaseya 365 will make an incredibly positive impact on our business. We’ll be able to provide more value, the cost savings will allow us to be more profitable and our customers will benefit from services they never would have dreamed of fitting into their budget,” he added.