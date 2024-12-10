MSP specialists plugging security gaps

The expectations on managed service providers (MSPs) to provide security means many are having to expand their capabilities to increase data protection offerings.

At the same time, those working with MSPs are also increasing the tools that can make life easier for the channel community. That process is either happening via partnerships or through M&A.

An example of the latter comes from Kaseya, which picked up SaaS [software as a service] Alerts back in October to strengthen its security offering.

The addition of cloud detection and response tools means the vendor is able to arm partners with the ability to identify threats and head off attacks.

Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts, has seen the pressure on MSPs increase as users look for help improving their data defences.

“We see the user activity associated with what’s going on with the user and how they interface with those applications, whether it be Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox, Slack, etc,” he said. “We see who’s logging in, where they are logging in from, what are they looking at…

“That gives our MSP partners visibility to be able to act on security events that are important to their customers,” said Lippie.