BNZSA cuts ribbon on marketing as a service offering

Marketing player BNZSA has launched a concierge service for the channel to help it deliver more effective lead generation campaigns.

Sales and marketing skills have been a challenging area for large parts of the channel as many struggle with a lack of internal expertise and experience in building and delivering customer-focused campaigns.

Against a backdrop of a tough market and vendor staff cuts that have often reduced the marketing support they can offer, the issue of marketing is once again rising on the list of concerns partners are wrestling with.

Recognising that situation, BNZSA is using its Channel Concierge service to provide an integrated marketing-as-a-service option for partners. The firm will also offer a programme manager to help guide those that use the service and can lean on its in-house design and digital teams to generate the bespoke content.

The BNZSA offering includes the chance for the channel to create bespoke marketing campaigns, pull together marketing into a centralised effort and keep the messages to customers up to date with the latest product information.

Paul Stacey, UK country manager of BNZSA, powered by Anteriad, said it was providing the service across several regions in EMEA as it looked to support both vendors and partners in their ambitions to make marketing more effective.

“Our concierge service is consultative, and supports vendor partners to expand their outreach efforts and boost sales,” he said. “Each region is supported by an experienced native speaker who will deliver lead generation campaigns that can be enhanced with digital outreach activity. BNZSA is demand generation-focused and each campaign is backed by our data science team, which develops tailored account lists that can be targeted in all marketing channels.”