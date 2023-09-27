BNZSA cuts ribbon on marketing as a service offering
Firm is looking to help improve channel marketing efforts with a concierge service that will provide high levels of support
Marketing player BNZSA has launched a concierge service for the channel to help it deliver more effective lead generation campaigns.
Sales and marketing skills have been a challenging area for large parts of the channel as many struggle with a lack of internal expertise and experience in building and delivering customer-focused campaigns.
Against a backdrop of a tough market and vendor staff cuts that have often reduced the marketing support they can offer, the issue of marketing is once again rising on the list of concerns partners are wrestling with.
Recognising that situation, BNZSA is using its Channel Concierge service to provide an integrated marketing-as-a-service option for partners. The firm will also offer a programme manager to help guide those that use the service and can lean on its in-house design and digital teams to generate the bespoke content.
The BNZSA offering includes the chance for the channel to create bespoke marketing campaigns, pull together marketing into a centralised effort and keep the messages to customers up to date with the latest product information.
Paul Stacey, UK country manager of BNZSA, powered by Anteriad, said it was providing the service across several regions in EMEA as it looked to support both vendors and partners in their ambitions to make marketing more effective.
“Our concierge service is consultative, and supports vendor partners to expand their outreach efforts and boost sales,” he said. “Each region is supported by an experienced native speaker who will deliver lead generation campaigns that can be enhanced with digital outreach activity. BNZSA is demand generation-focused and each campaign is backed by our data science team, which develops tailored account lists that can be targeted in all marketing channels.”
Pilot scheme
The firm has been running a pilot with one vendor that wanted to bolster marketing activities with its channel, in the hope of getting more to join its programme. The results indicated a significant increase in activity and a shift by a number of partners to the higher-tier level, with a decent increase in revenues being contributed to the manufacturer.
In the past couple of years, with the impact of the pandemic accelerating the trend, there has been a shift by the channel towards digital marketing. Problems with a lack of experience and skills have been exposed and several vendors have taken steps to increase support, while marketing organisations have looked to share more best practices.