SoftwareOne turns down Bain and starts strategic review

SoftwareOne is sticking to its decision to refuse advances from Bain Capital, after turning down a second unsolicited bid and instead opting to assess all of its options.

The cloud and software specialist has been approached twice by Bain in the past few weeks, but on both occasions turned down the firm, arguing it had undervalued the business.

Following the second bid, submitted late last week, the board has issued a statement on its position, which does not totally rule out the prospect of a future sale, as it kicks off a strategic review.

“The board ... has carefully reviewed the second indicative offer with the support of its legal and financial advisors,” the firm stated.

“The board unanimously agreed that the second indicative offer does not adequately value the company, and is not in the best interest of SoftwareOne and the majority of its shareholders.”

SoftwareOne gained a fresh CEO, Brian Duffy, earlier this year, and the firm has been backing his vision and growth strategy. Its most recent results for Q1 were also solid, with an 8.7% improvement in revenues, giving the firm’s board the view it should continue to back its existing leadership team.

“In response to the second indicative offer by Bain Capital and considering the significant progress made under the new leadership team, the board believes that a strategic review of all potential options that drive value is in the best interest of the company and all shareholders,” the statement added.