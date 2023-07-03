Trustmarque refreshes brand identity

The past year and a half has seen Trustmarque welcome fresh backers, a change in CEO and expand the business through acquisition, and it is now following that up with breathing new life into the firm’s identity.

The channel player has responded to a changing and challenging market landscape by deciding the time is right to freshen up its image. The changes will include a new logo – placing more emphasis on the T and M – to support the brand that has been around in the channel for more than three decades.

Investments have also been made in redesigning the website as the firm looks to emphasise to customers and prospects that it remains a trusted technology partner.

“The initial feedback on the rebrand has been phenomenal. You can really see a wave of momentum across the organisation as people look forward to sharing the evolution of our business through this relaunch,” said Donavan Hutchinson, Trustmarque’s chief revenue officer.

“Externally, our technology partners have also been incredibly supportive and positive about the changes, which is testament to the way our marketing team has sought to align the new brand to our customers, our partners and the shifting landscape around us,” he added.

Back in February, when Trustmarque acquired software and cloud asset player Livingstone Software, the firm talked about it being a first step in plans to expand the business in the mid-market, where it had identified growth opportunities.

The deal was one of the first major moves made under the ownership of One Equity Partners (OEP), which picked up Trustmarque in January 2022 after Capita decided to sell off the business six years after picking it up.

Back in March, the firm also welcomed former NTT Data UK&I boss and well-known channel figure Simon Williams to become its CEO. The business also attracted Hutchinson to take up the CRO role.

Given those changes internally and the pressure to target customers that needed to be reminded or introduced to the benefits the channel player can bring, attention was turned ono the branding the firm projected into the market.

The firm used its inaugural Trustmarque Fusion event last month in Birmingham to soft-launch the branding and was given positive results from that audience.

“Branding is so important. It threads through everything you do and is the lifeblood of an organisation,” said Katherine Murphy, head of marketing, brand and communications at Trustmarque.

“We needed to take the brand in a new direction to reflect the Trustmarque of today. As well as the Trustmarque we want to be – we’re always evolving. It was imperative that the new brand reflected our customers and the world around us, so it has been a comprehensive project that included customer research, strategising and creative brainstorming. The result is an entirely new look and feel, a new way of talking and ultimately, a new collective identity,” she added.