Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

The moves continue to pile up across the industry, with another busy week behind us. Several of the hires that caught the eye were of a senior nature, as firms look to bring experience on board to drive growth.

Invicti Security Invicti Security has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Lou DiFruscio, who has joined the executive leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO). “Operating in the growing AppSec [application security] and API [application programming interface] security market gives us an opportunity to expand like few other industries have in the current economic environment,” said DiFruscio. “We will continue to build an outstanding sales organisation and culture of performance by investing in our people, prioritising our customers, and bringing to market our leading DAST, IAST, SCA and API security solutions.”

SureCloud Security and risk player SureCloud has welcomed Tom Obermaier as CEO. His CV includes time at SurePoint Technologies and RDC DataCorp. SureCloud chairman John Hawkins said: “Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to our team, drawn from his extensive risk management and legal tech career. His proven ability to build and grow teams, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the SaaS [software-as-a-service] landscape make him the perfect fit for our organisation. We are extremely excited to welcome Tom to the SureCloud family.”

Fivetran Automated data specialist Fivetran has appointed SaaS industry executive Rachel Thornton as chief marketing officer (CMO). Thornton brings more than 25 years of B2B tech experience, having served in marketing and leadership roles at Amazon/AWS, Salesforce, Cisco Systems and Microsoft. She will oversee brand, customer, partner, field and product marketing, public relations, analyst relations and events. “Rachel is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of growing enterprise technology brands,” said chief operating officer (COO) Taylor Brown. “To attract such a highly respected and accomplished executive to Fivetran provides further validation of our industry leadership and the giant market opportunity that lies before us. Rachel shares our mission to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity.”

Veeam Software Data protection player Veeam Software has appointed Kacy Hassack as its chief people and culture officer (CPCO). Her CV includes time at Indeed, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard and Dell. “People are at the centre of the company’s success, and the Veeam culture reflects that. I am so excited to join Veeam and collaborate with teams across the company to develop strategies that emphasise the value of our employees and new approaches to enable our people to do their best work,” she said.