BT bolsters security offerings

BT has formed a couple of partnerships to extend the depth of managed security it can offer to customers.

The comms giant has struck up a relationship with CyberArk to offer software-as-a-service-based privileged access management that can be delivered as a managed service.

The CyberArk partnership will enable BT to offer privileged access to prevent identity-based attacks, which are becoming more prevalent.

“Partnering with managed service provider partners like BT is critical to extending the reach of CyberArk’s identity security offerings, and helps meet growing demand from customers that need help with addressing the cyber skills gap,” said Chris Moore, senior vice-president of global channels at CyberArk.

“This launch will extend CyberArk’s proactive identity-centric approach to mitigating cyber risk across BT’s global customer base,” he added.

Natalie Walker, director of BT’s security portfolio, said it wanted to be in a position to assure customers that their identities were protected.

“The CyberArk Identity Security Platform, coupled with our managed service, will help simplify the monitoring and control of privileged access for our customers’ on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures,” she said.

At the same time, BT Business has also indicated it will be helping improve small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) security with the Ivanti unified endpoint management (UEM) offering that discovers, manages, secures and services IT assets.

The Ivanti relationship will see the security vendor extend its relationship with BT to include its SME Secure UEM at no charge as part of EE’s new UK business plans.

“We recognise the challenges SMEs face with an expanding IT estate, a growing number of vulnerabilities, and threat actors who are weaponising vulnerabilities at the speed of light. That is why we develop solutions that take the complexity out of cyber security” Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti

“Small and medium enterprises know that cyber security is important, but their number one focus is meeting their customers’ needs,” said Sally Fuller, director of mobility services at BT Business. “Businesses need to know that their mobile security needs are taken care of, so they can concentrate on their core business. This is why we are delighted to be expanding our more than decade-long partnership with Ivanti to remove the complexity from cyber security for our customers.”

Ivanti has worked with BT for more than a decade, and this is the next step in that relationship, which has targeted services at SME customers.

“We recognise the challenges that small and medium enterprises face with an expanding IT estate, a growing number of vulnerabilities, and threat actors who are weaponising vulnerabilities at the speed of light,” said Srinivas Mukkamala, chief product officer at Ivanti.

“That is why we develop solutions that take the complexity out of cyber security, along with removing barriers so that our customers save time, money and resources when they need to remediate a vulnerability in their environment,” he added.