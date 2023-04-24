Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

It has been a busy week across the industry, with several senior positions being filled and some fresh ones created as firms look to drive their operations forward.

InterCloud Myriam Buzy has been appointed managing director at the software-defined cloud interconnect (SDCI) provider. Prior to this role, she led finance teams within internet of things (IoT) and telecoms service companies, including a four-year tenure at Sigfox group as chief financial officer. “InterCloud’s ambition matches my own, and this was an integral factor in my decision to join as managing director,” said Buzy. “I’m looking forward to helping drive the company’s expansion across the EMEA region by ensuring the business is structured and managed in a way that supports our long-term plans and allows us to continue to offer the best levels of service to our team here at InterCloud, our customers and our partners.”

ExtraHop The security player has given Mark Bowling the opportunity to make a difference as its chief information security and risk officer. He will be responsible for implementing effective overall security, information security and risk management frameworks to maximise growth opportunities for ExtraHop. Bowling has an interesting CV, which includes time combating cyber crime and nation-state attacks in leadership roles with the FBI and the Department of Education, as well as a spell as a nuclear officer in the US Navy. “The creation of this role comes at a pivotal moment in cyber security history. At a time when critical infrastructure has been the target of nation-state cyber warfare, it’s become increasingly important to ensure information security, legal and compliance all work together to protect sensitive data from malicious actors,” said Bowling. “I’m eager to bring my decades-long experience in the government and healthcare sectors to this new role as we help enterprises capitalise on the value of the network when it comes to elevating their security posture.”

Outpost24 The cyber risk management specialist has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Brendan Hogan as chief strategy officer. He will be responsible for spearheading mergers and acquisitions strategy, corporate development and alliance strategy. Hogan’s CV stretches over two decades, and before joining Outpost24, he was vice-president and head of strategy and corporate development at Carbon Black. “Brendan is an exceptional strategist and operator with deep industry experience. We at Outpost24 are thrilled to bring his valuable expertise onboard,” said CEO Karl Thedeen. “He will have an instrumental role in our continued development, which will see a positive change in strategy to help us deliver our goals and cement us further as a serious market player within cyber security.”