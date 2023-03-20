Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Another busy week across the industry with personnel moving, featuring some promotions, fresh faces and – as always – an emphasis on experience.

InterCloud The software-defined cloud interconnect (SDCI) specialist has appointed Luc Imbert as its new chief product officer. Prior to joining InterCloud, Luc held the role of vice-president of product solution management and technology alliances at cloud service provider OVHcloud. “InterCloud’s work across Europe to date has put it at the forefront of seamless, neutral and transparent multicloud connectivity, and I am delighted to join such an exciting business as it continues to expand throughout the EMEA region. Its unique offering has huge potential for enterprises looking to streamline their IT operations and realise cloud promise,” he said.

Intellias The red carpet has been rolled out to welcome John Godwin to the business as vice-president of retail UK. His CV is packed with experience of delivering digital transformation projects and he was most recently digital director of Travis Perkins. “The retail industry is constantly evolving, and we are committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the curve by delivering cutting-edge solutions and expertise,” said Alexander Goncharuk, vice-president of global retail at Intellias. “With my background in both technology and finance, I aim to help customers tackle key challenges in the retail market from both a development and business perspective to ensure long-term success and provide enhanced value to our growing client base worldwide.”

Schneider Electric The vendor has appointed Mark Yeeles as its vice-president of its secure power division in the UK and Ireland. He will start the role next month, with a brief to work with the firm’s channel, datacentre customers and users to address the challenges associated with datacentre sustainability, efficiency, energy security and resilience. He has been with the business in various roles since 2015. Marc Garner, senior vice-president of secure power division at Schneider Electric, Europe, said: “I’m delighted to name Mark Yeeles my successor for the UK and Ireland, and I believe both his appointment and his customer-first approach will be essential as we continue to grow our engagement and relationships with owners, operators and partners across this mission-critical sector.”

Scality The storage player has given former VMware and HPE executive Peter Brennan the chance to make a difference as its next chief revenue officer. “Peter and I share an unfaltering belief that serving the channel serves the customer and, ultimately, maximises your success,” said Jerome Lecat, Scality CEO. “Scality’s growth is strong and steady, and we are primed to meet the new business realities – realities that are unequivocally calling for object storage. The stars were aligned when we secured such a high-calibre executive as Peter. I have every confidence he is the right person to take us to the next level of growth.”