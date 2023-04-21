Fulcrum IT adds UK depth with Viadex Global buy

Fulcrum IT Partners has bolstered its position in the UK with a move for London-based managed services player Viadex Global and its global subsidiaries.

The latest acquisition adds to a previous move by the firm to expand beyond the US and Canada through the acquisition of Prodec Networks.

The latest target, Viadex Global, operates across Europe and 18 countries selling a range of IT services. It has delivered an increase in revenues in the region of 60% in the past two years.

The plan is to run Viadex under its own brand, with its CEO, Dino Cooper, joining the Fulcrum IT Partners executive leadership team. The firm is also aiming to operate in an additional 34 countries by the end of next year.

Fulcrum is looking to break through the $1bn revenue barrier by the end of this year. That ambition has been fuelled by the acquisitions of several managed service providers (MSPs), including iON United and Advizex.

“Viadex has mastered delivering everything as a service [XaaS] to UK and US mid-market enterprise customers with global needs and distributed workforces,” said Cooper.

“Joining the Fulcrum team and tapping into the power of its proven platform, portfolio and processes brings us new and complementary capabilities that will elevate our employee experience and increase our value in the eyes of our customers and prospects. At the same time, Fulcrum’s portfolio benefits from our insanely talented team and the XaaS expertise we have in serving geo-dispersed organisations,” he added.

As well as picking up Viadex, Fulcrum has appointed former Ingram Micro executive Kelly Carter as its head of strategy.

“Carter’s deep understanding of MSP growth models, including delivering XaaS, and how to use financial services to maximise cash flow provides Fulcrum and our acquired entities with a pool of best practices to accelerate profits, expand capabilities and scale successfully,” said Mark Lee, president of Fulcrum IT Partners, UK.

“The acquisition of Viadex and the addition of Cooper and Carter to Fulcrum’s [leadership team] brings an unstoppable momentum to our business. It also radically ups the business value we deliver to our customers and amplifies the expertise we have in high-demand categories of tech, including cyber security, cloud, consumption-based IT, managed services and XaaS,” he added.

Carter said the latest acquisition would give the business greater ability to meet customer needs.

“My experience comes to Fulcrum at a time when businesses want and need to digitally transform and optimise operations, yet struggle to find and engage a global service provider with the skills to guide their decisions and protect their IT investments,” she said.

“Viadex is a proven leader and will fast-track Fulcrum’s ability to build out the global foundations we are looking for to further simplify how global IT projects and services are deployed, consumed and ultimately managed,” she added.