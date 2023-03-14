Midwich breaks through £1bn revenue barrier

Audiovisual specialist Midwich has become the latest distributor to break through the £1bn revenue barrier, after enjoying a solid fiscal year.

The firm has shared results for 2022 that showed significant growth in revenues, delivering a 40% improvement on the prior year to move onto £1.2bn from £856m.

A combination of organic growth and a contribution from acquisitions, DVS and Nimans, played their roles in that performance – both of those purchases added to the bottom line, and have now been fully integrated into the group.

The firm also delivered an increase in adjusted profit before tax, with growth of 41.5% to £45.2m, and gross profit margins remained flat year on year at 15.3%.

Stephen Fenby, managing director of Midwich Group, concentrated on the revenue milestone reached by the business in 2022. “We have delivered an outstanding performance this year, with revenues increasing 40.7% to over £1.2bn – a record level – made significant market share gains, and new markets entered,” he said. “2022 saw the strongest annual growth in the group’s history.”

As well as contributing to revenue, the other benefit of the DVS and Nimans deals were to expand the markets Midwich operated in to include more data, unified comms and connectivity.

“Our organic growth of 20.7% (2021: 18.9%) was supplemented by a significant contribution from the two UK businesses acquired early in the year,” said Fenby. “EPS in 2022 was 26.6% higher than in 2019 – the last full pre-pandemic year.”