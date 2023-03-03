Dell Q4 numbers add to picture of PC woe

It’s become clear over the past couple of weeks that the PC market took a hammering in the fourth quarter, and that things are going to remain tough for most of this year.

Recent results from Lenovo and HP, and market analysis of the first four weeks of the year from Context, have been added to by Q4 numbers from Dell.

The supplier delivered growth in shortage, networking and servers but it faced difficult conditions in the PC space, and saw revenues on that side of its business decline by 23% to $13.4bn.

Speaking to analysts, Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer at Dell Technologies, said trading conditions had worsened in the second half of the past fiscal year and that demand had weakened in Q4. “Commercial revenue fared better than Consumer, down 17% as customers delayed PC purchases in the face of macroeconomic and hiring uncertainty – it was down 40%,” he said.

“We are seeing an increase in competitive pressure and elevated industry channel inventories, but we continue to maintain pricing discipline, execute our direct attach motion and focus on our relative performance in the most profitable segments of the PC market,” added Whitten.

He said it was weathering the storm and focusing on doing what it could to get through the current trading conditions.

“In this challenged and uncertain environment, we’ve stuck to a playbook that has served us well across multiple cycles, staying customer-focused, driving differentiated relative performance, delivering against our innovation agenda, managing our cost position, maintaining pricing discipline, and sustaining our unique and winning culture. In short, we have focused on what we can control,” said Whitten.