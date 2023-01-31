Kaseya increases channel commitment with boost to MDF and headcount

Kaseya has talked of the expansion of its global partner programme as evidence of its commitment to the channel.

Changes that should attract the attention of partners are a significant increase in resources available to the channel and the vendor’s investment in its headcount to support managed service providers (MSPs).

Funds available for the channel – marketing development funds (MDF) – are increasing under the latest incarnation of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Programme, with partners able to combine the spend generated by the two product lines to hit higher rewards.

“Since the Datto acquisition, we’ve been building on their highly successful Global Partner Programme to extend its benefits across all of Kaseya,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola.

The enhanced benefits are being implemented across all tiers of the vendor’s programme – Silver, Gold, Platinum and Blue Diamond.

“We’re excited to take the programme to a whole new level, with enhanced benefits across all tiers, along with a significant increase in our company’s investment in the programme, including growing the team that directly supports our customers,” added Voccola.

Behind the scenes, Kaseya has also been expanding the number of staff that support that channel, taking the headcount up to 60.

That team comprises a mix of Kaseya and Datto leaders, including Matt Scully, a former Datto staffer who has returned to the firm as a senior channel development manager. There have also been promotions for the vice-presidents of business development in the major regions, Greg Jones (Europe), Michael DePalma (North America) and Shaun Witherden (APAC).

That increased headcount is allowing greater levels of support, with all levels of partners getting access to Powered Services Jumpstart and its marketing automation tool for MSPs, along with tools that will help those requiring advice about mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is also making Virtual MSP Partner Days available for those seeking guidance on how to grow their business.