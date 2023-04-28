Kaseya beefs up security on IT Complete platform

Kaseya has continued to push its platform approach, using its annual shindig in Las Vegas to update managed service providers on where it’s taking IT Complete.

The firm has been building more functionality into the platform, as well as adding more depth with moves such as the Datto acquisition, and used the Global Connect event to indicate it has got to a stage where it’s ready to talk about IT Complete 2.0.

The main enhancements surround the additional security the firm has added, with automated network penetration testing a result of its acquisition of Vonahi.

It’s following its usual practice and lowering the pricing for the additional solutions by 10%.

Kaseya is also adding a Cyber Insurance Fast Track Programme to give more MSPs access to cover, as well as rolling out a Remote IT and Security Management Certification option for partners to show they have expertise in that area.

“Being able to deliver IT Complete 2.0 to our customers, with all the integrations and expanded product suites, is an exciting milestone for our company, and marks the next stage of Kaseya’s growth,” said company CEO Fred Voccola.

The firm is also expanding its MSP Enablement Suite to include the automated sales presentation solution it gained through the acquisition of audIT. The plan is to offer access to audIT at no charge to all customers.